Germany's handball champions and cup winners HB Ludwigsburg are on the brink of collapse. This does not only evoke sympathy from the competition. Concerns about German women's handball are spreading.

Luca Betschart

The financial collapse has triggered some fierce criticism in the Bundesliga.

"I would also like to make it clear that this is a case of fraud and deception towards all other teams," says Maik Schenk, managing director of Thüringer HC, for example. Show more

The financial collapse of German double winners HB Ludwigsburg has triggered some fierce criticism in the Bundesliga. "I have to make it clear that last year's championship was a sham and a lie," managing director Maik Schenk of Thüringer HC told the German Press Agency. His colleague Peter Prior from Buxtehuder SV fears a setback for German women's handball as a whole.

"The amount of the claims cannot have arisen within a short period of time, they were clearly living beyond their means," said Schenk. "Of course I would like to express my regret. But I would also like to make it clear that this is a case of fraud and deception towards all other teams."

In his opinion, the entire product is suffering due to the feared loss of more than 20 games this season. "This is going to be a huge challenge for the league," said Schenk. "Everything that was discussed at the league meeting four weeks ago can no longer be used. New ideas have to be thrown into the room regarding the game plan and the mode."

Prior fears a "major setback"

The league must quickly find a way "how the season can be played most sensibly with only eleven teams", says Buxtehude boss Prior - even if the Ludwigsburg team has not yet completely written off a league start. "For women's handball in Germany and the Bundesliga, the insolvency and the looming withdrawal of the HBL is a bitter setback - especially now that spectator numbers are rising, the further development strategy is bearing fruit and a name sponsor has been found for the league for the first time."

The league explained in a letter that "based on the existing facts", no decision could be made at present. It would have to await further developments, it said.

Romina Hessler, office manager of HSG Bensheim/Auerbach, is particularly concerned about the upcoming home World Cup in winter. "This should actually be a moment of euphoria and a spirit of optimism - and now, of all times, we can see how fragile the reality actually is in many clubs," she said. "It's not a lack of sporting potential, but a lack of financial planning, professional framework conditions and genuine appreciation. If we don't manage to initiate sustainable changes with a home World Cup behind us - when will we?"

Criticism of the structures

Hessler sees the Ludwigsburg case as "a wake-up call for associations, politics, business and society". What is needed are "sustainable structures, reliable support and an environment in which players and clubs can develop in the long term - not despite, but because of the conditions in the German system", she explained.

HB Ludwigsburg filed for insolvency proceedings two weeks ago. On Monday, those responsible informed the team that financing for the upcoming Bundesliga season was not secured. The players - including many internationals - are now no longer bound by their contracts.

