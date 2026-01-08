Italian biathlete Tommaso Giacomel mourns the loss of his colleague Sivert Bakken. bild: IMAGO / Funke Foto Services

Bakken's sudden death has shocked many in the sport of biathlon. How Tommaso Giacomel is searching for his focus between grief and hope - and what he wants to dedicate to his deceased friend.

Tommaso Giacomel couldn't hold back his tears as he remembered his late friend Sivert Bakken. "It goes up and down. I have a lot of negative thoughts, especially at night when I go to bed and close my eyes," said the Italian biathlete at a press conference in Oberhof. "But I'm lucky that I have my girlfriend and my family at home. They are a great help, without them it would be much harder."

On Thursday, the biathletes will compete in the sprint at the World Cup in Oberhof, the first race after the sudden death of the Norwegian. Bakken's teammate Johan-Olav Botn found the 27-year-old dead in his hotel room in Lavazé on December 23. He was wearing a high-altitude mask when he was found. The Norwegians were in Italy for altitude training. The results of the autopsy may not be available until the beginning of March.

Funeral on Tuesday in Lillehammer

Bakken's funeral will take place next Tuesday in Lillehammer. Many of the Norwegian team will be there, as team manager Per Arne Botnan confirmed to Norwegian media. They will fly to Norway on Monday to return to Germany after the funeral on Tuesday evening. The World Cup starts in Bavaria on Wednesday with the women's relay.

It is not yet clear whether Giacomel will be able to make it to the World Cup in Ruhpolding. "I would love to be there," said the 25-year-old, who has been friends with Bakken since 2017.

Olympic victory for the dead friend

The first meeting with the Norwegians on Monday in the changing room in the Oberhof stadium was terrible. "I immediately started crying. He should be here and he's not," said Giacomel. His focus at training on Tuesday was close to zero.

Despite the deep sadness, however, he started. "I will do my best to make him proud. And that's what Sivert would have wanted. I wouldn't be here if I wasn't ready to start," said the Italian. He would dedicate a possible Olympic victory at the Winter Games in Antholz in February to his friend, who also had a good chance of being nominated.

Giacomel has not yet sought psychological support. He is seeking help from his girlfriend, who also lost a close friend last year. "2025 was difficult for us as a couple. We strengthen each other," said Giacomel, visibly moved.

