A difficult task awaits Jan Cadieux and his team in the World Championship quarter-finals. Picture: Keystone

The group phase of the Ice Hockey World Championship is over and the quarter-final duels are known. As group winners, Switzerland will face Sweden in a rematch of the Olympic final.

Luca Betschart

There is now certainty: the Swiss field hockey team played a perfect preliminary round at the home World Championships and took maximum points with 21 points from seven games. As group winners, the Swiss will face Sweden in the World Championship quarter-finals, who finish fourth in the final Group B rankings.

The first knockout round will also see a repeat of the Olympic final. Because defending champions USA only finished 4th in Group A, they will face Canada on Thursday. Finland will meet the Czech Republic and Norway and Latvia will face each other as outsiders.

The quarter-final duels of the Ice Hockey World Championship Switzerland vs. Sweden

Finland vs. Czech Republic

Canada vs. USA

Norway vs. Latvia Show more

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