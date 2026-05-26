  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tough chunk for Switzerland Giant duel Canada vs. USA: These are the quarter-final thrillers at the Ice Hockey World Championships

Luca Betschart

26.5.2026

A difficult task awaits Jan Cadieux and his team in the World Championship quarter-finals.
A difficult task awaits Jan Cadieux and his team in the World Championship quarter-finals.
Picture: Keystone

The group phase of the Ice Hockey World Championship is over and the quarter-final duels are known. As group winners, Switzerland will face Sweden in a rematch of the Olympic final.

26.05.2026, 22:53

26.05.2026, 23:05

There is now certainty: the Swiss field hockey team played a perfect preliminary round at the home World Championships and took maximum points with 21 points from seven games. As group winners, the Swiss will face Sweden in the World Championship quarter-finals, who finish fourth in the final Group B rankings.

The first knockout round will also see a repeat of the Olympic final. Because defending champions USA only finished 4th in Group A, they will face Canada on Thursday. Finland will meet the Czech Republic and Norway and Latvia will face each other as outsiders.

The quarter-final duels of the Ice Hockey World Championship

  • Switzerland vs. Sweden
  • Finland vs. Czech Republic
  • Canada vs. USA
  • Norway vs. Latvia
Show more

You might also be interested in this

More about the Ice Hockey World Championship

Nati comments on the game. Hischier:

Nati comments on the gameHischier: "We are now exactly where we wanted to be"

French Open. Doubles specialist Siniakova one My better than Waltert

French OpenDoubles specialist Siniakova one My better than Waltert

Now Sweden awaits. The national field hockey team remains flawless and clinches group victory against Finland

Now Sweden awaitsThe national field hockey team remains flawless and clinches group victory against Finland

Giro d'Italia. Fourth stage win extends overall lead

Giro d'ItaliaFourth stage win extends overall lead

French Open. 17-year-old Frenchman makes history in generational duel

French Open17-year-old Frenchman makes history in generational duel