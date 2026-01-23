The group phase of the Ice Hockey World Championship is over and the quarter-final duels are known. As group winners, Switzerland will face Sweden in a rematch of the Olympic final.

Tough chunk for Switzerland Giant duel Canada vs. USA: These are the quarter-final thrillers at the Ice Hockey World Championships

There is now certainty: the Swiss field hockey team played a perfect preliminary round at the home World Championships and took maximum points with 21 points from seven games. As group winners, the Swiss will face Sweden in the World Championship quarter-finals, who finish fourth in the final Group B rankings. The game is scheduled for Thursday evening at 20:20 in the SwissLife Arena.

The first knockout round will also see a repeat of the Olympic final. Because defending champions USA only finished fourth in Group A, they will face Canada on Thursday. Finland will meet the Czech Republic and Norway and Latvia will face each other as outsiders.

The quarter-final duels of the Ice Hockey World Championship Finland vs. the Czech Republic (Thursday, 16:20 in Zurich)

Canada vs. USA (Thursday, 16:20 in Fribourg)

Switzerland vs. Sweden (Thursday, 20:20 in Zurich)

Norway vs. Latvia (Thursday, 20:20 in Fribourg)

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

This might also interest you