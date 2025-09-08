Springsteen, Stiller, Shaggy, Sting ... and many other celebrities attended the US Open final.
Donald Trump, US President
Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City
Bruce Springsteen, rock singer
Lindsay Lohan (left), actress
Shaggy (left) and Sting, musician
Tommy Hilfiger, fashion designer
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, actors
Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, basketball player and actress
The biggest celebrities at the US Open final
Numerous world-famous actors, musicians and athletes attended the US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday, which the Spaniard won in four sets. Click through the gallery.
