  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

From Trump to Sting to Guardiola Gigantic celebrity crowd at the US Open final

Jan Arnet

8.9.2025

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final
The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Springsteen, Stiller, Shaggy, Sting ... and many other celebrities attended the US Open final.

Springsteen, Stiller, Shaggy, Sting ... and many other celebrities attended the US Open final.

Image: imago

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Donald Trump, US President

Donald Trump, US President

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City

Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Bruce Springsteen, rock singer

Bruce Springsteen, rock singer

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Pink, singer

Pink, singer

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Lindsay Lohan (left), actress

Lindsay Lohan (left), actress

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Ben Stiller, actor

Ben Stiller, actor

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Shaggy (left) and Sting, musician

Shaggy (left) and Sting, musician

Image: imago

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Danny DeVito, actor

Danny DeVito, actor

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Tommy Hilfiger, fashion designer

Tommy Hilfiger, fashion designer

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Lindsey Vonn, ski racer

Lindsey Vonn, ski racer

Image: imago

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Courteney Cox, actress

Courteney Cox, actress

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, actors

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, actors

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, basketball player and actress

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, basketball player and actress

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final
The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Springsteen, Stiller, Shaggy, Sting ... and many other celebrities attended the US Open final.

Springsteen, Stiller, Shaggy, Sting ... and many other celebrities attended the US Open final.

Image: imago

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Donald Trump, US President

Donald Trump, US President

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City

Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Bruce Springsteen, rock singer

Bruce Springsteen, rock singer

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Pink, singer

Pink, singer

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Lindsay Lohan (left), actress

Lindsay Lohan (left), actress

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Ben Stiller, actor

Ben Stiller, actor

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Shaggy (left) and Sting, musician

Shaggy (left) and Sting, musician

Image: imago

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Danny DeVito, actor

Danny DeVito, actor

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Tommy Hilfiger, fashion designer

Tommy Hilfiger, fashion designer

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Lindsey Vonn, ski racer

Lindsey Vonn, ski racer

Image: imago

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Courteney Cox, actress

Courteney Cox, actress

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, actors

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, actors

Image: Keystone

The biggest celebrities at the US Open final. Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, basketball player and actress

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, basketball player and actress

Image: Keystone

Numerous world-famous actors, musicians and athletes attended the US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday, which the Spaniard won in four sets. Click through the gallery.

08.09.2025, 11:45

08.09.2025, 11:49

More about the US Open final

A class above. Alcaraz beats Sinner in four sets to win the US Open

A class aboveAlcaraz beats Sinner in four sets to win the US Open

US Open champion. Alcaraz:

US Open championAlcaraz: "That was my best tournament so far"

US President paralyzes tournament. Trump is booed at the US Open final

US President paralyzes tournamentTrump is booed at the US Open final

Press celebrates US Open winner.

Press celebrates US Open winner"Alcaraz is well on his way to becoming the best player in history"