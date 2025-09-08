The biggest celebrities at the US Open final Springsteen, Stiller, Shaggy, Sting ... and many other celebrities attended the US Open final. Image: imago Donald Trump, US President Image: Keystone Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City Image: Keystone Bruce Springsteen, rock singer Image: Keystone Pink, singer Image: Keystone Lindsay Lohan (left), actress Image: Keystone Ben Stiller, actor Image: Keystone Shaggy (left) and Sting, musician Image: imago Danny DeVito, actor Image: Keystone Tommy Hilfiger, fashion designer Image: Keystone Lindsey Vonn, ski racer Image: imago Courteney Cox, actress Image: Keystone Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, actors Image: Keystone Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, basketball player and actress Image: Keystone The biggest celebrities at the US Open final Springsteen, Stiller, Shaggy, Sting ... and many other celebrities attended the US Open final. Image: imago Donald Trump, US President Image: Keystone Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City Image: Keystone Bruce Springsteen, rock singer Image: Keystone Pink, singer Image: Keystone Lindsay Lohan (left), actress Image: Keystone Ben Stiller, actor Image: Keystone Shaggy (left) and Sting, musician Image: imago Danny DeVito, actor Image: Keystone Tommy Hilfiger, fashion designer Image: Keystone Lindsey Vonn, ski racer Image: imago Courteney Cox, actress Image: Keystone Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, actors Image: Keystone Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, basketball player and actress Image: Keystone

Numerous world-famous actors, musicians and athletes attended the US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday, which the Spaniard won in four sets. Click through the gallery.

Jan Arnet

