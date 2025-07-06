The Central Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival and the Emmental Festival are on the program - with strong line-ups. The festivals in the ticker.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
The interim rankings after 3 rounds
3rd round at the Emmental: A fight between Walther and Aeschbacher
In Langnau, the absolute top pairing takes place before midday. Adrian Walther faces Matthias Aeschbacher. The match ends in a stalemate.
Fabio Hiltbrunner takes his second victory against Nicolas Zimmermann, as does Michael Moser against Levin Rüfenacht.
3rd round at the Innerschweizer: Giger with a lightning victory, Wicki with maximum points
Samuel Giger throws Christian Zemp on his back in the first move. Zemp writhes in pain, Giger immediately signals: the paramedics must come. Replays show Zemp falling on his arm and buckling badly with his elbow. Giger remains at Zemp's side while he is attended to and carries the player from central Switzerland off the pitch on a stretcher. There is applause from the stands for the gesture.
Reichmuth takes his third win against Voggensperger. He is credited with a 9.75.
Joel Wicki swings as strong as a bear. The wrestling king also gets the maximum score against Matthias Herger. Wicki is in the lead at half-time with the maximum number of points.
Werner Schlegel reacts to his defeat in the first round and pushes Stefan Ettlin flat into the sawdust.
The pairings from the 3rd round
Central Switzerland
Samuel Giger - Christian Zemp
Pirmin Reichmuth - Lars Voggensperger
Patrick Betschart - Jonas Burch
Matthias Herger - Joel Wicki
Roger Bürli - Noe Van Messel
Stefan Ettlin - Werner Schlegel
Emmental
Matthias Aeschbacher - Adrian Walther
Christian Gerber - Alex Schär
Fabio Hiltbrunner - Nicolas Zimmermann
Michael Moser - Fritz Ramseier
2nd round at the Emmental
In Langnau, three wrestlers have the maximum number of points after two rounds. These are Mika Schüpbach, Fritz Ramseier and Swiss champion Matthias Aeschbacher. Favorite Adrian Walther is lurking a quarter of a point behind the trio. Michael Moser does not manage more than one defeat against David Lüthi.
2nd round in Central Switzerland: maximum score for Giger, next setback for Schlegel, Wicki with next 10
172 centimetres and 85 kilograms meet 194 centimetres and 125 kilograms. From the outside, the starting position between Nando Durrer and Samuel Giger seems clear. Giger is the heavy favorite. Durrer once again proves his tenacity. Giger shows patience and takes the maximum score around one and a half minutes before the end.
Noe Van Messel goes for the win against Werner Schlegel right from the start, and wins with a ten. Schlegel is already badly tied back with two defeats.
Pirmin Reichmuth wins against Jonas Amrhyn with a lightning victory. The Swiss player scores a 9.75 in the first move. The judges decide against awarding a maximum score because Reichmuth had to push back slightly.
Joel Wicki makes short work of Alex Schuler. He consistently looks for the maximum score and gets it.
The pairings from the 2nd round
Central Switzerland
Nando Durrer - Samuel Giger
Andreas Döbeli - Romand Wandeler
Werner Schlegel - Noe Van Messel
Lario Kramer - Samuel Schwyzer
Jonas Burch - Patrick Scherrer
Jonas Amrhyn - Pirmin Reichmuth
Alex Schuler - Joel Wicki
Emmentalisches
Matthias Aeschbacher - Peter Beer
David Lüthi - Michael Moser
Stephan von Büren - Adrian Walther
1st round at the Emmentalisches: Moser confident - Walther wins against returnee Hiltbrunner
Matthias Aeschbacher gets the maximum score in the first round against Dominik Roth.
NOS winner Michael Moser grapples with the guest from north-eastern Switzerland, Christian Biäsch. After just under two minutes, Moser decisively brings Biäsch to the ground and wins with a follow-up press. Strong as a buck.
The crowd eagerly awaits the fight between returnee Fabio Hiltbrunner and Adrian Walther. Hiltbrunner is contesting his first fight since the end of September and gets off to a flying start. Walther is also active. After around four minutes, Walther brings Hiltbrunner to the brink of defeat, but the 19-year-old's back is not covered with enough sawdust for a valid result.
Hiltbrunner then has to go to the well. He has swallowed sawdust. A short time later, the match continues and Walther wins against comebacker Hiltbrunner in the second round.
1st round in Central Switzerland: Reichmuth defeats Giger, Wicki wins against Schlegel
All eyes in Seebach are on the duels between the giants of Central Switzerland against the strong NOS wrestlers Samuel Giger and Werner Schlegel.
Pirmin Reichmuth clashes with Samuel Giger. Off they go. Giger moves, Reichmuth counters and it becomes dangerous. But the man from Thurgau is able to turn away. After that, the entertainment value flattens out before Giger unpacks his short after just under four minutes of action and heaves Reichmuth into the sawdust. The only flaw from Giger's point of view: Reichmuth does not land on his back. But Giger does just before the end of the round. Reichmuth wins in the follow-up press. The Zug native wins his first duel against Giger out of five fights so far.
The fight between Joel Wicki and Werner Schlegel also gets underway. After ten seconds, the arena gets loud for the first time. King Wicki is in attack mode, Schlegel fends him off. The two wrestlers then move on. "A great move", says Matthias Sempach in the SRF broadcast. And the fight remains great. After just under half the duration of the gait, King Wicki wins the highly attractive gait against Schlegel with the maximum score. A successful return after an absence of around six weeks.
Exciting duels during the first swing
Top pairings from Central Switzerland
- Joel Wicki - Werner Schlegel
- Pirmin Reichmuth - Samuel Giger
- Joel Ambühl - Andreas Döbeli
- Christian Schuler - Lars Voggensperger
- Sven Schurtenberger - Jonas Burch
- Marc Lustenberger - Lario Kramer
- Lukas Bissig - Philipp Roth
- Marco Reichmuth - Alex Schuler
- Matthias Herger - Adrian Klossner
- Noe Van Messel - Paul Tornare
Top pairings from the Emmental Wrestling Festival
- Adrian Walther - Fabio Hiltbrunner
- Michael Moser - Christian Biäsch
- Matthias Aeschbacher - Dominik Roth
- Christian Gerber - Ruedi Roschi
- Bernhard Kämpf - Sandro Galli
- Thomas Sempach - Nicolas Zimmermann
- Severin Schwander - Lars Zaugg
- Patrick Schenk - Reto Thöni
Hello ...
... and welcome to this Sunday's festival ticker. The Central Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival is taking place in Seedorf. In Langnau, the Bernese join forces at the Emmentalischen.