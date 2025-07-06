3rd round at the Innerschweizer: Giger with a lightning victory, Wicki with maximum points

Samuel Giger throws Christian Zemp on his back in the first move. Zemp writhes in pain, Giger immediately signals: the paramedics must come. Replays show Zemp falling on his arm and buckling badly with his elbow. Giger remains at Zemp's side while he is attended to and carries the player from central Switzerland off the pitch on a stretcher. There is applause from the stands for the gesture.

Reichmuth takes his third win against Voggensperger. He is credited with a 9.75.

Joel Wicki swings as strong as a bear. The wrestling king also gets the maximum score against Matthias Herger. Wicki is in the lead at half-time with the maximum number of points.

Werner Schlegel reacts to his defeat in the first round and pushes Stefan Ettlin flat into the sawdust.