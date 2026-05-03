Solothurn - 3rd course

Sinisha Lüscher takes command. Against Samuel Schmid, she gets the maximum score in the third course and is now alone at the top - three courses, three victories, one statement.

Jonas Odermatt has to slow down for the first time. After two maximum marks, he is put down by Tschumper - the perfect series is gone, as is the lead.

Nick Alpiger makes a comeback. After the setback in second gear, he reacts - he wins against Schmutz and stays in the lead.

Lars Voggensperger slowly finds his way into the competition. His opening defeat is followed by two victories - not yet dominant, but stabilized.

Marius Frank remains in the race, but without quite making it to the front. Victory in the third round, preceded by a second.