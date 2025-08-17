A victory for the picture book by Werner Schlegel! The Toggenburg native first has to parry an attack against Michael Zurfluh, then takes the lead with the next grab and spectacularly scores the maximum mark against Zurfluh. He brings Zurfluh down flat with one arm via the turn.

Silvan Appert puts up a strong fight against Samuel Giger. The man from Schwyz had prepared well for the fight, but at some point he was no longer able to find a defense against Giger's attacks. Giger works Appert over on the ground, picks him up again and wins flat.

The fight between Lukas Bissig and Marcel Räbsamen lasts seven seconds. The 18-year-old Bissig attacks immediately, the experienced Räbsamen counters and wins.

Samir Leuppi continues to be strong as an ox. He also wins the second fight. The north-eastern Swiss defeats Fabian Bärtsch in a rear-naked choke.

After being defeated by Lario Kramer, Damian Ott takes his first victory. He scores maximum points against Janos Bachmann.

Domenic Schneider has long had Lukas Schneider on his back, but doesn't realize that the referee has given the result. The referee taps him on the shoulder an estimated ten times until the man from Thurgau realizes: Flat throw, the second maximum score.

In the absence of Armon Orlik, the guest from north-western Switzerland, Lario Kramer, is up against the strongest fighter from Graubünden. And Kramer is almost on his back against Christian Biäsch. Kramer saves himself with a strong bridge and kisses some sawdust with his shoulders as he turns. The referee does not award the result - a 50/50 decision. After that, there are no more scenes with suspicious results. Filed.

The 18-year-old Mario Bösch earns a huge round of applause. He floors none other than two-time Swiss champion Alex Schuler. It is Bösch's second victory.