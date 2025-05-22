Wrestling festivals May 25, 2025 Samuel Giger wins the St.Gallen Cantonal Festival and is immediately shouldered by his opponent in the final round, Marcel Räbsamen (left). Image: KEYSTONE Michael Ledermann celebrates victory in the Seeland cantonal competition. Image: KEYSTONE Pirmin Reichmuth wins the Lucerne Cantonal Championships with six wins. Image: KEYSTONE Wrestling festivals May 25, 2025 Samuel Giger wins the St.Gallen Cantonal Festival and is immediately shouldered by his opponent in the final round, Marcel Räbsamen (left). Image: KEYSTONE Michael Ledermann celebrates victory in the Seeland cantonal competition. Image: KEYSTONE Pirmin Reichmuth wins the Lucerne Cantonal Championships with six wins. Image: KEYSTONE

Samuel Giger takes his second wreath victory of the season at the St.Gallen Cantonal Championships. In Lucerne, Pirmin Reichmuth from Zug is superior to his competitors. Michael Ledermann wins the Seeland festival.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Three wreath festivals took place on Sunday: The Seeland Festival, the Lucerne Cantonal Festival and the St.Gallen Cantonal Festival.

Samuel Giger wins his second wreath festival of the season in Unterwasser SG.

Michael Ledermann is successful at the Seeland festival. Pirmin Reichmuth wins the Lucerne cantonal festival with six wins. Show more

Samuel Giger is in top form. The man from Thurgau takes his second victory at the second wreath festival of the season. At the St.Gallen Cantonal Wrestling Festival, he is once again superior to his competitors. "A perfect start. This is how you want to start a Swiss wrestling season," says Giger during the winner's interview in the arena in Unterwasser SG.

Giger gets off to a flying start early on Sunday morning. After just five seconds, he buries defending champion Marco Good in the sawdust. Three more victories follow, including one against Bernese Swiss Patrick Gobeli.

Despite his flawless record up to the fourth round, Giger has to fear for his place in the final round after being defeated in the fifth round. He is tied on points with three other athletes in second place. The judges ultimately decide to let Giger compete in the final round.

There he shakes hands with Marcel Räbsamen. Around five and a half minutes later, Giger unpacks the decisive move and takes the victory.

Ledermann hoists himself to victory in the shadow of the top favorites

At the Seeländischen in Detligen, Michael Ledermann secretly emerges as the festival winner in the shadow of the big top favorites Adrian Walther and Fabian Staudenmann. Both Walther and Staudenmann lose against 19-year-old Michael Moser.

Although Walther can still hope to win the festival after his flat throw in the sixth round, he will have to rely on Ledermann and Dominik Roth being defeated in the final round.

Hopes fade just under halfway through the round. Ledermann takes his second victory at the Seeland festival. His statistics include five victories, four of them with the maximum score, and a single win.

Flawless Reichmuth in Lucerne: "Yesterday my daughter said the word bull for the first time"

Pirmin Reichmuth only celebrates winning rounds. The Zug native wins the Lucerne Cantonal Championships in a highly superior manner. Reichmuth wins the first three rounds with a flat throw, and only when he wins the fourth round against Christian Zemp can he not get the maximum number of points on his score sheet. In the final round, he finally makes short work of Marc Lustenberger.

Pirmin Reichmuth is unstoppable at the Lucerne Cantonal Wrestling Festival and wins the event. KEYSTONE

Wrestling king Joel Wicki only gets going late at his home festival. The Entlebuch native starts off against Marcel Bieri, against whom he has lost all of his last three fights. Wicki also fails to win on his fourth attempt against Bieri, although the bout ends in a submission. Although he then went on to win five fights, he won three of them by forcing the opponent down and lost a decisive 0.25 points per round.

So the winner Xaver goes to Reichmuth. During the winner's interview, he causes a smile with a statement. As a rule, the winning muni goes back to the owner and the winner of the festival receives the money. However, Reichmuth is still not quite sure what to do about this: "It's sweet. Yesterday my daughter said bull for the first time and then I told her that I was taking this one home. But we'll see about that."

Read the live ticker here

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

Conclusion Farewell ... ... and thanks for reading. A thrilling Schwing Sunday is over. Three festivals full of excitement with three deserving winners Samuel Giger, Pirmin Reichmuth and Michael Ledermann.

Lucerne Cantonal Reichmuth wins the festival Pirmin Reichmuth wins the Lucerne Cantonal Festival with a quick victory. In his second move he kills Marc Lustenberger.

St.Gallen Cantonal Championships Giger wins the St.Gallen Cantonal Championships Samuel Giger defeats Marcel Räbsamen in the final round and wins the St.Gallen Cantonal Championships for the third time after 2018 and 2021. After around 5:30 minutes, Giger catches Räbsamen decisively and pushes him into the sawdust.

Seeland Ledermann wins the Seeland Dominik Roth and Michael Ledermann fight for victory. However, both are under pressure and have to swing for victory. In the event of a defeat, Adrian Walther takes the victory. The match lasts twelve minutes. After an initial feeling-out process, Ledermann manages the decisive move around the halfway point and wins the Seeland Wrestling Festival for the second time.

Lucerne Cantonal Festival Wicki bids farewell with victory Joel Wicki defeats Marco Reichmuth in the final push.

Seeland Walther puts final round participants under pressure with maximum bids Adrian Walther gets the maximum score against Lario Kramer. Instead of pressing down, Walther decides to take Kramer up again and then press him flat into the sawdust. Strong. So if the final round ends in a standing position, Walther would be the winner. Fabian Staudenmann is looking for a ten against Remo Käser. This is because he could still become the winner if the final round ends in defeat. However, he does not succeed in this endeavor. He wins by forcing his way in.

Top pairings Hot duels in 6th gear Seeland

Dominik Roth - Michael Ledermann (final round)

Matthias Aeschbacher - Simon Stucki

Melchior Huber - Michael Moser

Lario Kramer - Adrian Walther

Remo Käser - Fabian Staudenmann Lucerne Cantonal Championships

Pirmin Reichmuth - Marc Lustenberger (final round)

Marco Reichmuth - Joel Wicki St.Galler Kantonales

Samuel Giger - Marcel Räbsamen (final round)

Andrin Büsser - Jeremy Vollenweider

Pascal Heierli - Patrick Schwyn

Christian Biäsch - Ueli Bleiker

Marco Good - Thomas Koch

Janos Bachmann - Lars Rotach

Andrin Poltera - Sales Tschudi

Samir Leuppi - Reto Schlegel

St.Gallen Cantonal Championships Giger is in the final round Now it's clear: Samuel Giger has been chosen as Marcel Räbsamen's opponent in the final round.

St.Gallen Cantonal Championships Giger must tremble for the final round Wow! Marcel Räbsamen defeats the previously outstanding Samir Leuppi. The man from Müselbach throws the man from Winterthur flat on his back and advances to the final round. Samuel Giger breathes a sigh of relief: he defeats Andrin Poltera in 5th gear. With an 8.75, he would definitely have missed out on the final round. However, the judges reward the Thurgau native with a 9, meaning that four wrestlers are tied for second place. The judges will now decide who to send into the final round together with Räbsamen. Giger's chances are good, especially as he has the strongest score sheet (the best opponents). The ranking list at the St.Gallen Cantonal after 5 rounds. Screenshot/ESV

Lucerne Cantonal Championships Wicki with first maximum score - Reichmuth is in the final round Joel Wicki gets a ten after all. Fabian Scherrer lands flat on his back against the wrestling king. Marc Lustenberger defeats Patrick Betschart and advances to the final round. Pirmin Reichmuth will follow him into the sawdust ring. The Zug native makes short work of Marco Heiniger in the 5th round and wins in the first round. The ranking list for the Lucerne Cantonal Championships after 5 rounds. Screenshot/ESV

Seeland Ledermann and Roth in the final round - pure excitement at the Seeland tournament Michael Ledermann has been confirmed as a final round participant in the Seeland competition. He wins against Matthias Aeschbacher. As Dominik Roth also wins, the final round has already been decided. Adrian Walther defeats Ruedi Roschi with a flat throw. Fabian Staudenmann also manages a victory. He scores a 9.75 against François Barras. Although Ledermann and Roth meet in the final round, this does not mean that either of them will win the Seeland competition. It's ultra-tight in the ranking. In case you're thinking: "Huh, how can a wrestler who isn't in the final round win the festival?". A brief explanation: All wrestlers compete in six rounds - the final round is also the sixth round for the final round participants, i.e. not an additional round - the wrestler with the most points after the six rounds wins. The ranking list for the Seeland event after 5 courses. Screenshot/ESV

Top pairings The divisions of the 5th course Seeländisches

François Barras - Fabian Staudenmann

Ruedi Roschi - Adrian Walther

Matthias Aeschbacher - Michael Ledermann Lucerne Cantonal Championships

Fabian Scherrer - Joel Wicki

Roger Bürli - Lukas von Euw

Patrick Betschart - Marc Lustenberger

Marco Heiniger - Pirmin Reichmuth St.Galler Kantonales

Samir Leuppi - Marcel Räbsamen

Samuel Giger - Andrin Poltera

Seeland Intermediate ranking after the 4th round Screenshot/ESV

Lucerne Cantonal Intermediate ranking after the 4th round Screenshot/ESV

St.Gallen Cantonal Championships Intermediate ranking list after the 4th course Screenshot/ESV

4th course at the Seeland Walther and Staudenmann with maximum marks - Staudenmann conqueror Moser loses spectacularly After losing to Michael Moser, Adrian Walther has to face Josias Wittwer in the fourth round. He wins without discussion after just under a minute with a beautiful short move. Maximum score. Matthias Aeschbacher remains unbeaten and takes his third victory. He throws Adrian Klossner flat on his back. Fabian Staudenmann wins against Hanspeter Luginbühl. He pulls off his move consistently after just under 60 seconds, takes the ten and will also make a leap forward in the rankings. Michael Moser once again sets off offensive fireworks. Michael Roth is in the sawdust after a few seconds, but not on his back. Then Moser pulls again and Roth counters skillfully and beats the conqueror of Staudenmann and Walther. Maximum score for Roth, Moser loses - it's getting exciting again at the Seeland tournament.

4th round at the Lucerne Cantonal Championships Wicki gets off to a flying start - Reichmuth bags next victory Joel Wicki makes short work of Dominik Zangger. In the first move, the wrestling king puts his opponent on his back with a short move. Wicki goes for the ten, but does not succeed with the flat throw. Therefore: 9.75. Pirmin Reichmuth has to throw everything into his fight against Christian Zemp. The man from Zug tears, makes and does - but Zemp holds out. After four minutes, Zemp lies on his back. The referee gives the result, but the judges at the table say: Nope, nope - Zemp wasn't on his back. Reichmuth quickly puts the decision away and then buries Zemp in the sawdust. Fourth victory for him, the first with a score of 9.75. Previously, he had only achieved the maximum score.

4th round at the St.Gallen Cantonal Championships Leuppi with his fourth victory - Giger defeats Bernese confederate Samir Leuppi and Martin Roth deliver an exciting duel. The referee announces the last minute, then the man from Winterthur mobilizes all his strength and screws Roth into the sawdust with the maximum score. Ouch! After around 15 seconds, the heads of Samuel Giger and Patrick Gobeli collide head-on. The two have to collect themselves briefly before continuing. After four minutes of gait time, Giger shows patience in his ground work and is able to stand Gobeli up again and put him on his back - 9.75.

Top pairings The divisions of the 4th course Hello, Schwingen is back. Ready for the 4th course? Ready! The top pairings in the overview: St.Galler Kantonales

Samuel Giger - Patrick Gobeli

Samir Leuppi - Martin Roth Seeland Cantonal

Hanspeter Luginbühl - Fabian Staudenmann

Matthias Aeschbacher - Adrian Klossner

Adrian Walther - Josias Wittwer

Michael Moser - Dominik Roth Luzerner Kantonales

Joel Wicki - Dominik Zangger

Pirmin Reichmuth - Christian Zemp

Damian Egli - Marc Lustenberger

Marco Heiniger - Ronny Schöpfer

Intermediate ranking after three courses Lunch break - Reichmuth and Giger in the lead, Walther and Staudenmann tied back What a crazy morning of wrestling! While at the St.Gallen Cantonal (Samuel Giger, Samir Leuppi) and the Lucerne Cantonal (Pirmin Reichmuth) the expected wrestlers are in the lead, the world of wrestling is upside down at the Seeland Cantonal. Michael Moser's potential has long been known. But few people expected him to put Fabian Staudenmann and then Adrian Walther on his back. As a result, the 19-year-old is leading the top line-up at half-time. But now it's time for a break. It continues at 1 pm. See you then. Lucerne Cantonal Championships 1a: Pirmin Reichmuth (30.00)

1b: Marco Heiniger (30.00)

2: Marc Lustenberger (29.50)

...

5b: Joel Wicki (28.50)

5f: Sven Schurtenberger (28.50)

10ag: Marcel Bieri (27.25) St.Gallen Cantonal 1a: Samir Leuppi (29.50)

1b: Samuel Giger (29.50)

...

3d: Patrick Gobeli (28.75) Seeland 1: Michael Moser (29.75)

...

2f: Matthias Aeschbacher (28.75)

4g: Adrian Walther (28.25)

4i: Fabian Staudenmann (28.25)

St.Gallen Cantonal Championships Giger on course at half-time Samuel Giger takes his third win in Unterwasser and is in the lead at the lunch break. He scores 9.75 against Jeremy Vollenweider.

Seeland Staudenmann reacts - Moser defeats Walther Fabian Staudenmann takes his second win after losing to Michael Moser. After 50 seconds, he manages a flat throw against Silvan Trittibach. After the sensational victory against Staudenmann, Michael Moser is given Adrian Walther by the division. But Moser is not impressed by Walther either. Although the 19-year-old is close to defeat at times - he frees himself from an awkward situation on the ground with great strength - he makes it clear: hide? No way! After Staudenmann, Moser also buries Walther in the sawdust.

Lucerne Cantonal Championships Next lightning victory for Reichmuth Sven Schurtenberger and Lukas Bissig face off. After two victories, both have an 8.75 written on their score sheet. Meanwhile, Marcel Bieri suffers a setback. The Swiss athlete loses against Marco Heiniger. Joel Wicki achieves his second victory against Lukas von Euw. Pirmin Reichmuth remains flawless. The Zug native defeats Samuel Schwyzer after just a few seconds and scores a 10.

Top pairings Division sets Staudenmann conqueror Moser against Walther The division for the 3rd round of the Lucerne Cantonal Championships has been made. Sven Schurtenberger meets Lukas Bissig. Marcel Bieri takes on Marco Heiniger. Joel Wicki has to face Lukas von Euw and Pirmin Reichmuth has to deal with Samuel Schwyzer. Fabian Staudenmann can return to winning ways against Silvan Trittibach in Seeland . Michael Moser gets the chance to push the next heavyweight into the sawdust with Adrian Walther. The last two duels between them ended in a defeat. In Unterwasser, Samuel Giger will face Jeremy Vollenweider at the St.Gallen Cantonal Championships . Giger is on course so far.

St.Gallen Cantonal Championships Giger with a working victory Samuel Giger's working time in 1st gear lasts just five seconds. Lars Rotach then makes things more difficult for the Thurgau native. Giger is on the attack, but Rotach doesn't hold back either and dangerously counters the top swinger halfway through the round. But Giger turns away. A little later, he once again unpacks his showpiece swing, the Kurz, and catches Rotach after 4:30 minutes. No flat throw, hence the score of 9.75.

Seeland Moser gives Staudenmann a leg up - Walther wins in the follow-through Michael Moser's potential is well known. Nevertheless, the starting position against Fabian Staudenmann is clear: he is the underdog. But that doesn't seem to impress the 19-year-old. After a few attempts by Staudenmann to attack, Moser takes the reins and throws the king contender flat on his back. While Staudenmann suffers a setback, Adrian Walther remains on the winning track. The two-meter man floors François Barras after just under 2:30 minutes. Walther unleashes a powerful short over the left and buries Barras in the sawdust as he follows up A picture with rarity value: Fabian Staudenmann lies flat on his back. KEYSTONE

Lucerne Cantonal Championships Reichmuth still on course - Wicki with first victory Sven Schurtenberger shakes out his knee only briefly during the gait. From the outside, everything seems to be going well for the returnee. He also wins his second round. He puts Roman Bucher on his shoulder blades in the follow-through. Marcel Bieri tenets Kilian Bühler with a wonderful move. Pirmin Reichmuth gets off to a flying start, moves to the left side and wins flat. His opponent Elias Lüscher is on his back after just five seconds. Joel Wicki also gets going straight away in his 2nd gear. The wrestling king tries the inside hook against Lukas Heinzer. With his third move, Wicki definitely catches his opponent and, like Bieri and Reichmuth, gets a 10. Sven Schurtenberger also wins the 2nd round on his return to the sawdust. KEYSTONE

Pairings No Swiss duels in 2nd gear The division lets Samuel Giger loose on Lars Rotach in Unterwasser. In Detligen, Adrian Walther takes on François Barras. Fabian Staudenmann has to deal with the young, wild Michael Moser. In central Switzerland, King Joel Wicki has to face Lukas Heinzer after losing to Marcel Bieri. Pirmin Reichmuth clashes with cantonal festival fighter Elias Lüscher.

Seeland Walther and Staudenmann with a challenge Adrian Walther wants to know today. He bodys Curdin Orlik in a follow-up press - effortlessly from the outside. Fabian Staudenmann has to do a little more work. The Bernese rips, makes and does right from the start. Lario Kramer withstands the constant pressure until there are still 2:30 minutes left on the clock. Staudenmann screws him into the sawdust and - like Walther - scores a 9.75. Adrian Walther throws Curdin Orlik on his back and is on course after the first round. KEYSTONE

St.Gallen Cantonal Championships Giger sets an exclamation mark! Samuel Giger makes short work of his opponent. The man from Thurgau throws defending champion Marco Good onto his back in the first move. After five seconds, he wipes the sawdust off his opponent's shoulders. Maximum score for Giger.

Lucerne Cantonal Championships Returning Schurtenberger: "I'm not sparing my knee and I'm going all out" Sven Schurtenberger is back on the wrestling field - and how. Nine months after tearing his cruciate ligament at the jubilee wrestling festival in Appenzell, the Lucerne native presses Christian Schuler flat on his back in his first round. On "Tele1", Schurtenberger states that he is very nervous about his comeback. However, the 34-year-old refrains from taking it easy: "I'm not going easy on my knee and am going all out." His tactics paid off in the first round.

Lucerne Cantonal Championships Reichmuth and Schurtenberger start with a flat throw - Wicki again without a recipe against Bieri Pirmin Reichmuth ten throws Joel Ambühl. The Zug native catches the Lucerne native with a short move and throws him flat on his back. A perfect start for Reichmuth. One fight later, Christian Schuler and Sven Schurtenberger face each other. The gait of the two veterans is first a feeling out. Shortly before the halfway point, the two begin to pull. One grab later, Schurtenberger attacks and heaves Schuler into the sawdust. Maximum score. Joel Wicki again fails to find a recipe against Marcel Bieri. After three defeats in a row, Wicki can't manage more than one submission against the man from Endlibach. Wicki is more active. After 4 minutes, the wrestling king launches a powerful attack, but Bieri defends even more strongly and skillfully spins out. In the end, the move is not spectacular enough to be awarded a 9. So both receive an 8.75. Marcel Bieri (left) and Joel Wicki (right) start the festival with a defeated fight. KEYSTONE

Comeback after cruciate ligament rupture Sven Schurtenberger is back The Swiss champion is back in the sawdust in Root after a nine-month absence. Schurtenberger tore his cruciate ligament at the Federal Jubilee Wrestling Festival. He will soon be teaming up with Christian Schuler in the 1st round.

Soon it starts Good morning Hello, dear wrestling fans. It will start soon. At the Lucerne Cantonal Wrestling Championships, the men will start wrestling together at 7.30 am. The St.Gallen Cantonal Championships and the Seeland Championships start at 8 am. You can study the top pairings (further down in the ticker) in peace and quiet until things get underway.

Top pairings St.Galler Kantonales Giger has to play against the defending champion Two St.Gallen heavyweights are missing from the SG Cantonal in Unterwasser. Damian Ott suffered a minor knee injury at the Thurgau Cantonal at the beginning of May and will miss the St.Gallen Cantonal after the Zurich Cantonal. Werner Schlegel is still injured. Samuel Giger from Thurgau is therefore considered the big favorite to win the festival on Sunday. Giger will be up against last year's winner Marco Good in the first round. Top pairings St.Galler Kantonales Marco Good - Samuel Giger Marcel Räbsamen - Patrick Gobeli Christian Bernold - Samir Leuppi Pascal Heierli - Martin Roth Michael Bernold - Shane Dändliker Fabian Bärtsch - Christian Biäsch Lars Rotach - Reto Koch Pirmin Gmür - Jeremy Vollenweider Andy Signer - Roman Wittenwiler Florian Riget - Andrin Poltera Show more

Top pairings Lucerne Cantonal Division lets Bieri loose on King Wicki The Lucerne Cantonal Championships in Root will feature some top-class competitors. It goes without saying that wrestling king Joel Wicki will be in the thick of the action, while Marcel Bieri and Pirmin Reichmuth from Zug will also be taking part. Top pairings Lucerne Cantonal Championships Joel Wicki - Marcel Bieri Joel Ambühl - Pirmin Reichmuth Sven Schurtenberger - Christian Schuler Roger Bürli - Jonas Burch Samuel Schwyzer - Marco Reichmuth Marco Fankhauser - Lukas Bissig Roman Zurfluh - Noe Van Messel Urs Doppmann - Marc Gottofrey Show more

Hiltbrunner suffers shoulder ligament Wrestling sensation sets start of season for July Fabio Hiltbrunner won the Federal Jubilee Wrestling Festival in Appenzell - a top finish to the 2025 season. He will have to wait until the start of the federal season due to a shoulder injury. "I can hardly wait to finally get back into the sawdust at the Emmental Wrestling Festival on July 6 at the latest," the 19-year-old writes on Instagram. Hiltbrunner speaks of a conscious decision to postpone the start of the season. He doesn't want to rush into anything. Fabian Staudenmann (left) and Fabio Hiltbrunner (right) shared victory at the Federal Jubilee Wrestling Festival in Appenzell. KEYSTONE

Top pairings Seeland Seeland wrestling festival with top line-up The Bernese will be the fifth and last sub-federation to start the wreath festival season next Sunday. blue Sport will be ticking the festival live on 25 May. The top pairings from the Seeland Fabian Staudenmann - Lario Kramer Florian Gnägi - Romain Collaud Adrian Walther - Curdin Orlik Matthias Aeschbacher - Remo Käser Philipp Roth - Patrick Schenk Michael Ledermann - Kilian von Weissenfluh Severin Schwander - Dominik Gasser Michael Moser - Ivan Thöni Dominik Roth - Simon Graf Etienne Burger - Leo Siegenthaler Show more

Hello ... ... and welcome to the Schwing ticker. There are three big festivals coming up on May 25. In Detligen, the Bernese will be the last sub-federation to start the wreath festival season. The St.Gallen Cantonal Festival will take place in north-eastern Switzerland and the Lucerne Cantonal Festival is on the program in central Switzerland. Show more

