Emmental - 3rd round

While four courses have already been swung in north-eastern and north-western Switzerland, three courses are through at lunchtime in the Emmentalisches.

Matthieu Burger sets a big exclamation mark. Three courses, three victories - including a win against Matthias Aeschbacher. He takes a commanding lead at the festival.

Bernhard Kämpf stays in contention and also delivers a strong performance. Three victories, most recently against Konrad Steffen.

Adrian Walther makes an explosive start with two victories, but is then stopped by Adrian Aebersold. The setback costs him the connection to the very front.

Michael Moser arrives in the competition. After being defeated by Curdin Orlik, he responds with two victories - he is still waiting for his first maximum score.

Curdin Orlik fails to find his rhythm. After winning the second round, he is defeated in the first round.