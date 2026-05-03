How are Samuel Giger, Michael Moser and King Armon Orlik starting the wreath festival season? The answer is here: In the big festival ticker.
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Solothurn Cantonal Championships - 5th round
Lüscher alone in the lead - Alpiger or Frank challenge him in the final round
Sinisha Lüscher continues to deliver. Five courses, five victories - even against Lukas Räber he leaves nothing to be desired. He is now clearly alone at the top.
Trailing Lüscher by 0.75 points, Nick Alpiger and Marius Frank, who are tied on points, are hoping to reach the final round.
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Thurgau Cantonal Championships - 5th round
Giger and Ott are in the final round
For Damian Ott and Samuel Giger, the motto before the 5th round is clear: the maximum score for the final round must be achieved. The two top wrestlers accomplish this task with flying colors. Giger throws Kjetil Fausch flat on his back. Ott does the same to Janos Bachmann, the surprise man so far. Ott and Giger therefore face each other in the final round, as they did in the fourth round.
Werner Schlegel starts the afternoon with a lightning victory. He kills Fabian Koller in the first move and makes up ground in the rankings.
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Top pairings
Thurgau Cantonal Championships (5th course):
Fabian Koller - Werner Schlegel
Mario Schneider - Adrian Schwyn
Domenic Schneider - Silvan Wetter
Kilian Kolb - Andy Signer
Armon Orlik - Aaron Schönholzer
Kjetil Fausch - Samuel Giger
Janos Bachmann - Damian Ott
Solothurner Kantonales (5th round):
Lars Voggensperger - Jonas Wüthrich
Pascal Joho - Gian Tschumper
Sinisha Lüscher - Lukas Räber
Nick Alpiger - Remo Wallimann
Emmental (4th round):
Fabio Hiltbrunner - Silvan Trittibach
Levin Neuenschwander - Valentin Steffen
Adrian Walther - Thomas Wüthrich
Michael Moser - Reto Thöni
Matthieu Burger - Bernhard Kämpf
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Emmental - 3rd round
Burger leads ahead of Kämpf - Walther lurks
While four courses have already been swung in north-eastern and north-western Switzerland, three courses are through at lunchtime in the Emmentalisches.
Matthieu Burger sets a big exclamation mark. Three courses, three victories - including a win against Matthias Aeschbacher. He takes a commanding lead at the festival.
Bernhard Kämpf stays in contention and also delivers a strong performance. Three victories, most recently against Konrad Steffen.
Adrian Walther makes an explosive start with two victories, but is then stopped by Adrian Aebersold. The setback costs him the connection to the very front.
Michael Moser arrives in the competition. After being defeated by Curdin Orlik, he responds with two victories - he is still waiting for his first maximum score.
Curdin Orlik fails to find his rhythm. After winning the second round, he is defeated in the first round.
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Solothurn Cantonal Championships - 4th course
Lüscher extends her lead
Sinisha Lüscher remains the measure of all things. He also delivers in the fourth round - he wins against Philip Joho, remains unbeaten and is now alone in the lead.
Nick Alpiger stays in the lead and wins the duel against Adrian Odermatt. After the small setback, this is the next clear reaction.
Lars Voggensperger quietly but consistently pulls ahead and takes his third win in a row.
Marius Frank confirms his upward trend. He takes the next victory.
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Thurgau Cantonal Championships - 4th round
Giger places - Orlik falls back ++ Surprise at the top
Surprise man Janos Bachmann leads the Thurgau Cantonal Championships after four rounds. One thing is clear: he will definitely face a tough opponent in the 5th course.
Samuel Giger and Damian Ott neutralize each other and face off. Both want victory, but they also want to avert defeat with the same intensity. In the next round, Giger must therefore throw everything into the balance to secure his place in the final round.
Armon Orlik drops out of the final round. The king of wrestling takes on Andy Signer.
Werner Schlegel wins against Roman Bickel, but doesn't really seem to be happy about it. The Toggenburg native looks back on a mixed morning with two defeats.
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Top pairings 4th round
Thurgau Cantonal Championships:
Roman Bickel - Werner Schlegel
Yanick Siegenthaler - Thomas Wild
Samuel Giger - Damian Ott
Armon Orlik - Andy Signer
Domenic Schneider - Sales Tschudi
Janos Bachmann - Christian Gasenzer
Solothurn Cantonal Championships:
Timo Gisler - Lars Voggensperger
Nick Alpiger - Adrian Odermatt
Marius Frank - Sandro Graber
Jonas Glutz - Jonas Wüthrich
Philip Joho - Sinisha Lüscher
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Solothurn - 3rd course
Lüscher takes command
Sinisha Lüscher takes command. Against Samuel Schmid, she gets the maximum score in the third course and is now alone at the top - three courses, three victories, one statement.
Jonas Odermatt has to slow down for the first time. After two maximum marks, he is put down by Tschumper - the perfect series is gone, as is the lead.
Nick Alpiger makes a comeback. After the setback in second gear, he reacts - he wins against Schmutz and stays in the lead.
Lars Voggensperger slowly finds his way into the competition. His opening defeat is followed by two victories - not yet dominant, but stabilized.
Marius Frank remains in the race, but without quite making it to the front. Victory in the third round, preceded by a second.
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Thurgau Cantonal Championships - 3rd course
Giger climbs to the top - setback for Schlegel
Samuel Giger climbs to the top. The man from Thurgau wins against Manuel Weber and takes his third victory. Together with Damian Ott, he is at the top of the interim rankings at the halfway stage.
Werner Schlegel is almost certainly out of the race for the final round: the Toggenburg native loses to local Andrin Habegger. With his second defeat of the day, participation in the final round is a distant prospect.
Damian Ott takes his third victory against Elias Kundert and moves to the top of the intermediate rankings.
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Top pairings 3rd course
Thurgau Cantonal Championships:
Elias Kundert - Damian Ott
Andrin Habegger - Werner Schlegel
Patrik Feldmann - Domenic Schneider
Samuel Giger - Manuel Weber
Silvio Oettli - Armon Orlik
Solothurn Cantonal Championships:
Nick Alpiger - Simon Schmutz
Tim Roth - Simon Stampfli
Jonas Glutz - Reto Regenass
Marino Christ - Dominik Schwegler
Jonas Odermatt - Gian Tschumper
Valentin Scherz - Sascha Streich
Sinisha Lüscher - Samuel Schmid
Emmental:
Curdin Orlik - Gustav Steffen
Michael Moser - Leandro Nägeli
Fabio Hiltbrunner - Adrian Scheuner
Bernhard Kämpf - Konrad Steffen
Adrian Aebersold - Adrian Walther
Matthieu Burger - Remo Schärz
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Emmental - 2nd course
Walther with second victory - Orlik and Moser show reaction
Adrian Wal ther goes one better in the second course and also wins his duel against Klossner. Two victories, strong marks - that's a performance with an announcement. Like Matthieu Burger, he is high up in the interim rankings.
Matthias Aeschbacher also fails to find an answer in the second round (posed). After the opening defeat, there is no reaction - the favorite doesn't get going.
Curdin Orlik reacts after the opening defeat and wins the second round against Berger. This is the expected response.
Michael Moser also shows a reaction and wins his second round. He is thus back in the race after the abandoned start.
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Solothurn Cantonal Championships - 2nd course
Lüscher takes the next victory - Alpiger wins
Nick Alpiger is on fire in the first round and also wants to repeat his maximum score in the second round. However, he fails to achieve a result against Jonas Glutz. The only downer is that, like Glutz, he is awarded a nine for the knockdown.
Sinisha Lüscher makes a strong start to the festival. Against Dominik Schwegler, she wins in the second round and takes her 2nd victory.
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Thurgau Cantonal Championships - 2nd round
Giger on course - Schlegel and Orlik get on the winning track
Samuel Giger takes his 2nd victory in Hinterthurgau. He shows no weakness against Janosch Kobler and secures the maximum score.
Wrestling king Armon Orlik also scores a ten, turning onto the winning track against Marco Oettli.
Werner Schlegel also manages his first victory after losing to Giger. It doesn't quite go to the Toggenburg native's liking, as he wants a ten but doesn't manage it. So he has to settle for a 9.75.
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Top pairings 2nd course
Thurgau Cantonal Championships:
Kilian Kolb - Werner Schlegel
Domenic Schneider - Thomas Wild
Lukas Krähenbühl - Damian Ott
Samuel Giger - Janosch Kobler
Marco Oettli - Armon Orlik
Solothurn Cantonal Championships:
Adrian Odermatt - Simon Stoll
Marius Frank - Jonas Wüthrich
Sinisha Lüscher - Dominik Schwegler
Jonas Odermatt - Tiago Vieira
Nick Alpiger - Jonas Glutz
Emmental:
David Aebersold - Bernhard Kämpf
Ueli Berger - Curdin Orlik
Etienne Burger - Valentin Steffen
Michael Moser - David Scheuner
Matthias Aeschbacher - Ivan Thöni
Adrian Klossner - Adrian Walther
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Emmental - 1st round
Moser and Orlik place - Aeschbacher is on his back
The absolute top fight between Michael Moser and Curdin Orlik ends with a knockdown. Both are trying to get a result. Neither succeeds in making the decisive move.
Matthieu Burger clenches his fist! He heaves none other than Swiss contender and veteran Matthias Aeschbacher into the wood shavings. Maximum score.
Adrian Walther and Dominik Gasser give each other no quarter. The two Swiss athletes put up a highly intense fight for over five minutes until Walther manages to win thirty seconds before the end.
Fabio Hiltbrunner, the winner of the 2024 Federal Jubilee Wrestling Festival, has to admit defeat to Bernhard Kämpf at the start. Kämpf catches the young Bernese on the edge of the sawdust and takes the win.
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Solothurn Cantonal Championships - 1st round
Lüscher clenches her fist - Alpiger wins flatly
Sinisha Lüscher takes the first victory of the wreath festival season. The 20-year-old explosive wrestler is looking for the result - and finds it. He bodes down the Swiss Sascha Streich.
After around five minutes of action, Nick Alpiger pools all his strength and knocks Marius Frank flat into the sawdust. Strong.
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Thurgau Cantonal Championships - 1st course
Giger pushes Schlegel into the sawdust - Orlik takes the win
Wrestling king Armon Orlik contests his first fight as king against Domenic Schneider. And it is precisely this Schneider who makes life difficult for Orlik. Schneider is active, Orlik can't find a recipe. So the match ends as it must: Stuck.
The fight between Werner Schlegel and Samuel Giger starts right away. The two pull like crazy and after just a few seconds create more of a spectacle than the 16-minute final round at the ESAF. The fight is wrestling at its best and goes to Giger after around 5 minutes. The man from Thurgau counters an attack by Schlegel with a powerful counterattack and wins with a follow-through.
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The top pairings
Thurgau Cantonal Championships:
Domenic Schneider - Armon Orlik
Samuel Giger - Werner Schlegel
Mario Schneider - Damian Ott
Andrin Habegger - Jeremy Vollenweider
This Kolb - Fabian Kindlimann
Janos Bachmann - Andy Signer
Marco Oettli - Pascal Heierli
Patrik Feldmann - Lars Rotach
Silvio Oettli - Michael Bernold
Aron Kiser - Fabian Bärtsch
Emmental:
Michael Moser - Curdin Orlik
Matthias Aeschbacher - Matthieu Burger
Dominik Gasser - Adrian Walther
Bernhard Kämpf - Fabio Hiltbrunner
Etienne Burger - Reto Thöni
Patrick Schenk - Silvan Trittibach
Lukas Tschumi - Ivan Thöni
Adrian Klossner - Sandro Galli
Solothurn Cantonal Championships:
Marius Frank - Nick Alpiger
Sinisha Lüscher - Sascha Streich
Adrian Odermatt - Tim Roth
Lars Voggensperger - Pascal Joho
Simon Schmutz - Kaj Hügli
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King Orlik: "I am extremely well prepared for the season"
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Three wrestling festivals, one ticker
The wait is also over in Bern, north-eastern Switzerland and north-western Switzerland: one week after the central Swiss, the other major federations are also starting the wreath festival season. Let's look forward to an entertaining Sunday.
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Hello ...
... and welcome, dear wrestling fans. The smell of sawdust is back. Today on the program: Three in one. blue Sport is ticking the decisions from the Thurgau Cantonal, Emmental and Solothurn Cantonal live.