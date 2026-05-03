Samuel Giger faces Damian Ott in the final round of the Thurgau cantonal tournament. In ten duels so far, he has been defeated six times (three wins for Giger, one win for Ott). That alone shows what a real challenge awaits Giger in the final round. Kilchberg winner meets Kilchberg winner (they won the 2021 festival together with Fabian Staudenmann). As both have the same number of points after five rounds, they need a win to triumph on their own.

In Stüsslingen in the canton of Solothurn, Nick Alpiger will be Sinisha Lüscher's opponent in the final round. Lüscher has been in a league of her own so far and can be tactical in the final round. While Alpiger needs a victory to win the final round, Lüscher only needs a defeat.