Emmental

Adrian Walther and Michael Moser have twelve minutes to find a result. After 40 seconds, Moser pulls hard and brings Walther to the brink of defeat, but the tall Walther is able to free himself from the dicey situation.

Walther then pulls away and Moser parries. The two give each other nothing, there is only one tactic: swing for victory. The final round is extremely intense, and the audience applauds from time to time.

Halfway through the round, Moser once again pulls away with an inner hook, Walther counters and things heat up. But Moser still manages to pull out decisively.

The fight remains interesting and the outcome completely open. Moser tries again with thirty seconds to go, but Walther spins out and secures the victory with a 9.