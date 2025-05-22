Hiltbrunner suffers shoulder ligament

Fabio Hiltbrunner won the Federal Jubilee Wrestling Festival in Appenzell - a great end to the 2025 season. He will have to wait until the start of the federal season due to a shoulder injury.

"I can hardly wait to finally get back into the sawdust at the Emmental Wrestling Festival on July 6 at the latest," the 19-year-old writes on Instagram. Hiltbrunner speaks of a conscious decision to postpone the start of the season. He didn't want to rush into anything.