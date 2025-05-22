Three major wreath festivals are scheduled for next Sunday: The Lucerne and St.Gallen Cantonal Championships and the Seeland Championships. The Bernese are the last sub-association to start the wreath festival season.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- On Sunday, May 25, the Bernese Cantonal Wrestling Association (BKSV) will be the last sub-association to start the wreath festival season at the Seeland Festival.
- In addition to the Seeland Festival, the Lucerne and St.Gallen Cantonal Festivals will also be taking place - also with a top line-up.
- blue Sport will be ticking the festivals live this Sunday.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Top pairings
Giger has to play the defending champion
Two St.Gallen heavyweights are missing from the SG Cantonal in Unterwasser. Damian Ott suffered a minor knee injury at the Thurgau Cantonal at the beginning of May and will miss the St.Gallen Cantonal after the Zurich Cantonal. Werner Schlegel is still injured. Samuel Giger from Thurgau is therefore considered the big favorite to win the festival on Sunday. Giger will be up against last year's winner Marco Good in the first round.
Top pairings St.Galler Kantonales
- Marco Good - Samuel Giger
- Marcel Räbsamen - Patrick Gobeli
- Christian Bernold - Samir Leuppi
- Pascal Heierli - Martin Roth
- Michael Bernold - Shane Dändliker
- Fabian Bärtsch - Christian Biäsch
- Lars Rotach - Reto Koch
- Pirmin Gmür - Jeremy Vollenweider
- Andy Signer - Roman Wittenwiler
- Florian Riget - Andrin Poltera
-
Top pairings
Division lets Bieri loose on King Wicki
The Lucerne Cantonal Championships in Root will feature some top-class competitors. It goes without saying that wrestling king Joel Wicki will be in the thick of the action, while Marcel Bieri and Pirmin Reichmuth from Zug will also be taking part.
Top pairings Lucerne Cantonal Championships
- Joel Wicki - Marcel Bieri
- Joel Ambühl - Pirmin Reichmuth
- Sven Schurtenberger - Christian Schuler
- Roger Bürli - Jonas Burch
- Samuel Schwyzer - Marco Reichmuth
- Marco Fankhauser - Lukas Bissig
- Roman Zurfluh - Noe Van Messel
- Urs Doppmann - Marc Gottofrey
-
Hiltbrunner suffers shoulder ligament
Wrestling sensation sets start of season for July
Fabio Hiltbrunner won the Federal Jubilee Wrestling Festival in Appenzell - a great end to the 2025 season. He will have to wait until the start of the federal season due to a shoulder injury.
"I can hardly wait to finally get back into the sawdust at the Emmental Wrestling Festival on July 6 at the latest," the 19-year-old writes on Instagram. Hiltbrunner speaks of a conscious decision to postpone the start of the season. He didn't want to rush into anything.
-
Top pairings
Seeland wrestling festival with top line-up
The Bernese will be the fifth and last sub-federation to start the wreath festival season next Sunday. blue Sport will be ticking the festival live on 25 May.
The top pairings from the Seeland
- Fabian Staudenmann - Lario Kramer
- Florian Gnägi - Romain Collaud
- Adrian Walther - Curdin Orlik
- Matthias Aeschbacher - Remo Käser
- Philipp Roth - Patrick Schenk
- Michael Ledermann - Kilian von Weissenfluh
- Severin Schwander - Dominik Gasser
- Michael Moser - Ivan Thöni
- Dominik Roth - Simon Graf
- Etienne Burger - Leo Siegenthaler