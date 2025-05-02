The wreath festival season starts next Sunday. Top wrestlers such as Samuel Giger, Nick Alpiger and Pirmin Reichmuth will be in the thick of the action. An overview of the top pairings.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Thurgau Cantonal Championships
Giant duel between Giger and Orlik
The Thurgau Cantonal Championships take place in Thundorf - with prominent guests such as Armon Orlik and Damian Ott. The top pairings at the start of the competition promise to be a spectacle.
Top pairings Thurgau Cantonal Championships
- Samuel Giger - Armon Orlik
- Damian Ott - Samir Leuppi
- Domenic Schneider - Marco Good
- Fabian Kindlimann - Marcel Räbsamen
- Martin Roth - Florian Riget
- Mario Schneider - Christian Biäsch
- This Kolb - Thomas Kuster
- Samuel Schmid - Roman Wittenwiler
- Andrin Poltera - Jeremy Vollenweider
- Nicola Wey - Fabian Bärtsch
-
Zug Cantonal Championships
Confederates against sub-associations
In the canton of Zug, four confederates are competing in Neuheim. These are Pirmin Reichmut, Marcel Bieri, Jonas Burch and Matthias Herger. However, the division does not yet allow these wrestlers to compete against each other.
Top pairings Zug Cantonal Championships
- Pirmin Reichmuth - Ueli Rohrer
- Marcel Bieri - Stefan Ettlin
- Jonas Burch - Christian Bucher
- Matthias Herger - Urs Doppmann
- Noe van Messel - Marco Fankhauser
- Joel Kessler - Christoph Waser
-
Solothurn Cantonal
Alpiger against Voggensperger, difficult task for guest Käser
Grenchen is the venue for the 128th Solothurn Cantonal Wrestling Festival. Seven Swiss wrestlers will take to the sawdust on Sunday morning.
Top pairings Solothurn Cantonal Wrestling Festival
- Nick Alpiger - Lars Voggensperger
- Sinisha Lüscher - Remo Käser
- Adrian Odermatt - Patrick Räbmatter
- Marius Frank - Andreas Döbeli
- Jonas Odermatt - Oliver Herrmann
- Kaj Hügli - Jonas Glutz