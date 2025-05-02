  1. Residential Customers
Start of the wreath festival season Giger takes on wrestling giant - hot pairings to kick off the season

Linus Hämmerli

2.5.2025

Samuel Giger will go to the fountain on Sunday morning in Thundorf TG.
Samuel Giger will go to the fountain on Sunday morning in Thundorf TG.
KEYSTONE

The wreath festival season starts next Sunday. Top wrestlers such as Samuel Giger, Nick Alpiger and Pirmin Reichmuth will be in the thick of the action. An overview of the top pairings.

02.05.2025, 16:54

  • Thurgau Cantonal Championships

    Giant duel between Giger and Orlik

    The Thurgau Cantonal Championships take place in Thundorf - with prominent guests such as Armon Orlik and Damian Ott. The top pairings at the start of the competition promise to be a spectacle.

    Top pairings Thurgau Cantonal Championships

    • Samuel Giger - Armon Orlik
    • Damian Ott - Samir Leuppi
    • Domenic Schneider - Marco Good
    • Fabian Kindlimann - Marcel Räbsamen
    • Martin Roth - Florian Riget
    • Mario Schneider - Christian Biäsch
    • This Kolb - Thomas Kuster
    • Samuel Schmid - Roman Wittenwiler
    • Andrin Poltera - Jeremy Vollenweider
    • Nicola Wey - Fabian Bärtsch
    Show more
  • Zug Cantonal Championships

    Confederates against sub-associations

    In the canton of Zug, four confederates are competing in Neuheim. These are Pirmin Reichmut, Marcel Bieri, Jonas Burch and Matthias Herger. However, the division does not yet allow these wrestlers to compete against each other.

    Top pairings Zug Cantonal Championships

    • Pirmin Reichmuth - Ueli Rohrer
    • Marcel Bieri - Stefan Ettlin
    • Jonas Burch - Christian Bucher
    • Matthias Herger - Urs Doppmann
    • Noe van Messel - Marco Fankhauser
    • Joel Kessler - Christoph Waser
    Show more
  • Solothurn Cantonal

    Alpiger against Voggensperger, difficult task for guest Käser

    Grenchen is the venue for the 128th Solothurn Cantonal Wrestling Festival. Seven Swiss wrestlers will take to the sawdust on Sunday morning.

    Top pairings Solothurn Cantonal Wrestling Festival

    • Nick Alpiger - Lars Voggensperger
    • Sinisha Lüscher - Remo Käser
    • Adrian Odermatt - Patrick Räbmatter
    • Marius Frank - Andreas Döbeli
    • Jonas Odermatt - Oliver Herrmann
    • Kaj Hügli - Jonas Glutz
    Show more
    • Show more
Runner-up Nick Alpiger.

Runner-up Nick Alpiger"I'm not doing myself any favors if I say I want to be wrestling king"

