Zermatt has suspended summer skiing operations due to the heat. Thanks to special arrangements, Swiss-Ski can continue training, but foreign federations are finding it more difficult to find alternatives.

August 1 marked an unusual turning point for alpine skiing. The Zermatt Mountain Railways were forced to suspend summer skiing operations on the Theodul Glacier. This was not primarily due to the slope conditions, but rather to the ski lifts. The persistent heat, the lack of nighttime cooling, and the rapid glacial melt are compromising their stability.

“The main problem is the lift towers. Due to the severe glacial melt, they are currently unstable,” said Walter Reusser, co-managing director of Swiss-Ski, in an interview with the *Walliser Bote*. The situation is reminiscent of the summer of 2022, when Zermatt had to suspend operations once before due to similar problems. Back then, too, the masts melting out of the ice were the decisive factor.

For the Swiss national teams, therefore, the closure does not mean the end of the season. The training slopes groomed by Zermatt Bergbahnen will remain accessible to individual Swiss-Ski teams, though under significantly more challenging conditions. Instead of using the T-bar lifts, athletes will be transported to the top by snowmobiles.

"It's clear that not as many athletes can train as they would during regular training sessions with ski lifts. But the top teams, in particular, can continue training in Zermatt," Reusser explained.

Swiss-Ski Benefits from Partnership

The situation also highlights the importance of the agreement signed a year ago between Swiss-Ski and the Zermatt Mountain Railways. Thanks to this agreement, the Swiss elite teams continue to have access to one of Europe’s most important summer ski resorts. For speed skiers in particular, Zermatt has become a key training location in recent years. The downhill training runs at an altitude of nearly 4,000 meters offered conditions that are no longer available in many other glacier ski areas.

For foreign nations, the situation is significantly more complicated. Austrian teams, which traditionally train on European glaciers as well, are losing important opportunities. In lower-altitude Austrian glacier ski areas, summer training courses for speed skiers have already largely disappeared. Now, planned training camps on the Zermatt Glacier are also being canceled.

Relocating to South America

Prominent individual athletes are also affected. For example, two-time Olympic champion Federica Brignone—who posted a video on social media showing the snow-poor Plateau Rosa and commented on the situation with music from *Titanic*—has had to adjust her training schedule. According to media reports, the Italian plans to continue her training during the South American winter. Chile and Argentina are popular destinations.

One possible alternative would be the second-largest summer ski resort in Valais, located in Saas-Fee. However, capacity is limited there as well. While conditions on the Feegletscher remain good, up to 600 athletes have recently been training on the available slopes. It is therefore virtually impossible to accommodate additional teams from Zermatt.

“We can’t just send teams that were scheduled to train in Zermatt over to Saas-Fee. There simply isn’t any more space,” Reusser told the *Walliser Bote*. For Swiss-Ski, this is less of a problem than for international federations, which now have to find alternatives for their training camps on short notice.

The Future of Summer Skiing Is Becoming Increasingly Uncertain

The closure in Zermatt is more than just a short-term weather problem. It is yet another sign of how drastically climate change is transforming alpine skiing. The windows of opportunity for summer training on glaciers are getting shorter, and maintaining the slopes and facilities on the ice is becoming more labor-intensive.

Martin Hug, CEO of Zermatt Bergbahnen, emphasized in the press release that the safety of guests and employees is the top priority. “If these conditions are no longer met, operations will be adjusted responsibly to accommodate natural conditions,” Hug said.

Swiss-Ski also views this development with concern but remains committed to collaborating with the glacier regions. In the press release, Alpine Director Hans Flatscher highlighted the excellent conditions that Zermatt offers despite the difficult circumstances: “We are very grateful that at least some of our teams will still have the opportunity to complete training sessions in Zermatt in the coming days, despite the challenging conditions.”