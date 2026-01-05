Glitter, suffering and one last dance on snow - Gallery With glitter on her face and out of breath: Jessie Diggins as the winner of the Tour de Ski at the finish on Alpe Cermis Image: Keystone Jessie Diggins strikes a pose as the winner Image: Keystone Although skating, as shown here, is her main discipline, Jessie Diggins is also competitive in the classic technique towards the end of her career Image: Keystone Always in a good mood: Jessie Diggins Image: Keystone Jessie Diggins at an award ceremony - for once without glitter on her face (archive photo) Image: Keystone Glitter, suffering and one last dance on snow - Gallery With glitter on her face and out of breath: Jessie Diggins as the winner of the Tour de Ski at the finish on Alpe Cermis Image: Keystone Jessie Diggins strikes a pose as the winner Image: Keystone Although skating, as shown here, is her main discipline, Jessie Diggins is also competitive in the classic technique towards the end of her career Image: Keystone Always in a good mood: Jessie Diggins Image: Keystone Jessie Diggins at an award ceremony - for once without glitter on her face (archive photo) Image: Keystone

She cheers, gasps, laughs, suffers and continues to triumph. Jessie Diggins is not resting on her laurels in her farewell tour.

There are athletes who win. And there are those who leave their mark. Jessie Diggins has belonged to the second category for over a decade. When she arrives at the finish line, it is rarely elegant, but often loud and always genuine. The grimace is as much a part of her as the glitter on her face. No one cheers so beautifully. No one seems so crazy, spontaneous and passionate. And no other cross-country skier seems to be able to exert herself in the races as much as the American.

Even up on the Alpe Cermis, where she lay like a dead fly in the snow as the winner of the Tour de Ski for the third time on Sunday, her suffering was visible and audible. She fell headfirst to the ground in the finish area after challenging the day's winner Karoline Simpson-Larsen to the end. With her lead in the overall standings, she could have taken it easy.

End of season is over

The 34-year-old American announced her retirement at the end of the season in mid-November. "It feels right," she wrote on Instagram, knowing that the right thing is not always the easy thing. Cross-country skiing is not only losing one of the most successful athletes in history, but also one of its most vibrant figures. Diggins is not a silent collector of medals. She is a role model on skis and will be missed.

Her sporting record has long been monumental. Olympic champion, two-time world champion, three-time overall World Cup winner and now also three-time winner of the Tour de Ski. She made history with her latest triumph, not just because of the number, but because of the manner. Diggins did not win this tour as the skating artist she was long regarded as, but as a complete skier. Especially in the classic technique, previously her Achilles heel, she has made enormous progress in recent years. Her stride is cleaner, her kick more powerful, her rhythm more stable. The way she resisted being caught in the 20 km classic pursuit in Dobbiaco on New Year's Day was world class. A few years ago, this would have been unthinkable.

The fact that she can also attack in the classic race in the thirties of her career changes her role in the field. She is no longer just dangerous, she is omnipresent. She deserves great respect for this development. She is one of the few cross-country skiers to have won at least one race in every World Cup discipline.

Olympic Games a final stage

And now this final season. Farewell tour sounds like melancholy, but Diggins chooses a different tone. Glitter on his face and off he goes. The big stages are ready: The blonde has delivered at the Tour de Ski, the Olympic Games follow in a month's time and the World Cup final in Lake Placid in her native USA is already on the horizon. Farewell tour equals standstill? Not with Jessie Diggins. The chance to hit it big again at the Olympics is real. Perhaps even greater than ever before, because experience and versatility now coincide.

On the Olympic tracks in Val di Fiemme, a circle would be closed. That's where she became world champion for the first time in 2013. In 2013, at the time when Dario Cologna dominated the World Cup and also (finally) won his first World Championship gold medal.

Away from the trails, Jessie Diggins' decision to retire is understandable. Living out of a suitcase, the months away from her home in Minnesota, being constantly on the move - all that takes its toll. She spoke openly early on about how much she misses her family and husband. The resignation does not come out of the blue.

Until then, however, she remains as she has always been: uncompromising, capable of suffering, infectious. When Jessie Diggins steps down, it won't be quietly, but with shortness of breath and raised arms.

