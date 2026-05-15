Curtain up for the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland! The first games are scheduled for Friday in Zurich and Fribourg. We'll keep you up to date in our ticker.
Today's games at a glance
The live ticker
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Canada beats Sweden in a duel of giants
The stars from Canada and Sweden, two of the favorites for the World Championship title, celebrated a true field hockey festival in Fribourg. Defensively, there was still a lack of coordination, allowing the offensive artists to really shine. As many goals were scored in one game as in three play-off finals between Fribourg and Davos at the same venue.
It wasn't the Canadian superstars Macklin Celebrini or Sidney Crosby who shone, but the young players from the third and fourth lines. Strikingly, the only 19-year-old Celebrini is captain instead of Crosby, who is twice as old and known as "Captain Canada".
The two teams played three completely different periods. In the first, Canada was superior and took a 2-0 lead, in the second Sweden deservedly equalized to 3-3, and in the third the record world champions dominated again.
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Group A: Finland beats Germany in the opener
Finland started the World Championship tournament with a win in the Swiss group. The Olympic bronze medallists defeated Germany 3:1 in Zurich. While the Finns scored twice in overtime thanks to NHL star Anton Lundell (9th) and Servette forward Jesse Puljujärvi (44th), the Germans struggled in particular on the power play. Between the 12th and 35th minute, they let five minor penalties of their opponents go unused.
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Germany captain Seider with the save of the tournament?
Germany trailed Finland 0:1 after one period. Just 30 seconds after the first intermission, DEB captain Moritz Seider prevents the second goal and possibly makes the save of the tournament. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer is far in front of his box when the disk rolls behind him towards the line. Standing in the goal area, Seider turns around in a flash and stops the puck with his stick on the goal line as he falls. When he sees his action on the big cube, he celebrates himself and immediately fires up his team-mates.
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Can the Nati get their revenge against the USA in the final?
ZSC forward Sven Andrighetto is very much looking forward to the opening game against the USA: "It's the opening game for us, we want to get off to a good start in the tournament. And they are the defending champions and beat us in the final last year. They also won gold at the Olympics and are certainly one of the top favorites."
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What national team coach Cadieux says ahead of the start of the home World Championships
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Josi: "We will certainly be ready"
The wait is finally over for the Nati stars. The game against the USA marks the start of the home World Championship, which will be very special for Roman Josi, especially off the ice. "Your family and friends are there. The whole atmosphere is different to when you're abroad," says the national team captain, emphasizing at the same time: "But when it finally starts on Friday, it's just like field hockey - and just like any other World Cup."
Josi is convinced: "We had good preparation. We've waited a long time for this moment. We'll be ready for sure."
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Reto Suri, what speaks for a Swiss triumph?
In an interview with blue Sport, expert Reto Suri assesses what speaks in favor of a Swiss gold medal.
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. On the first day of the tournament, two games each are on the program in Zurich and Fribourg. As hosts, the Swiss national team will kick off the action at 20:20 and will face defending champions USA.