Nico Hischier experiences the full range of emotions in the NHL during the New Jersey Devils' 4-3 overtime win in Montreal. He is the scorer, but ends the game with an injury.

Initially, the game with the Canadiens went well for Nico Hischier. The Valais native opened the scoring for the Devils in the first period, completing his second dozen goals in the current championship. With his 24 goals and a total of 43 scoring points, he is still by far the most productive Swiss player in this regular season.

Disaster struck for Hischier in the second period. He suffered an unspecified injury in a cross-check from Canadian Nick Suzuki. Hischier returned to the ice at the start of the third period, but immediately abandoned the attempt. It is not yet clear whether and for how long he will be out of action.

The Devils led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 midway through the second, but still had to take the detour via overtime. With 54 seconds left in overtime, American Jack Hughes, the team's No. 1 scorer, scored the decisive goal off an assist from Timo Meier.

Suter wins with Canucks against leaders ++ next setback for Josi

The winners of the evening also included the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars. The Canucks with Pius Suter beat the Washington Capitals, the number 1 team in the league, 2:1. The team from the capital had recently strung together six wins. The Stars, with Lian Bichsel back in action, defeated the St. Louis Blues 2-0 away from home.

The Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings, on the other hand, had to leave the ice as losers. The Predators' 5-2 defeat at the Anaheim Ducks ended a run of five wins. The defeat also meant a further setback for the team with captain Roman Josi in the race to catch up, which, despite many disappointments, should still lead to a place in the play-offs.

The Kings lost out to the Columbus Blue Jackets. They managed to equalize twice, with Kevin Fiala being one of the passers on both occasions. In the end, the Kings were still beaten 2:3 after overtime.