Sofia Goggia wants to attack again at the start of the speed season. Picture: Keystone

After her horror crash in February, Sofia Goggia wants to be back on the start line at the speed season opener in Beaver Creek. A plan that seems unrealistic even for the daredevil.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sofia Goggia is back and has announced her intention to return to the World Cup at the speed season opener in Beaver Creek.

The Italian had a serious crash last February and was even worried about continuing her career.

At the Italian Ski Association's media day, Goggia looks back and recalls the moments after the fall: "I knew that my leg was no longer in my ski boot." Show more

Last winter, Sofia Goggia finished on the podium four times in five downhill races before her hunt for the podium came to an abrupt halt. In February, she crashed heavily during training in Ponte di Legno and broke her shin and ankle. But that was not enough. After the necessary operation, the 2018 Olympic downhill champion was plagued by pain caused by the plates and screws that had been inserted.

In September, Goggia has to go under the knife again to remove the screws. Due to this procedure, the training camp with her Italian teammates in Argentina was canceled. And yet she announces at the Italian Ski Association's media day: "If everything goes well, I want to take part in races again in Beaver Creek in mid-December."

Fears for her career

Goggia herself considers it impossible that she will be back in the starting gate at the start of the speed season immediately after her horror crash a good six months ago. "When I fell that day, I was still sliding down the piste and knew that my leg was no longer in my ski boot. I thought I would have to end my career," the 31-year-old remembers clearly.

As a result, the daredevil fell into a deep hole from which she only gradually fought her way out. "In the first two months after the injury, I thought I was dead. Physically, mentally and emotionally, it was a very difficult phase," the Italian reveals.

The phase of doubt has now been overcome and Goggia is full of energy again. The trip to North America is due to start at the beginning of November, where the exceptional athlete will do everything she can to be in the starting gate in Beaver Creek on December 14.

