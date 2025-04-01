The bone of contention: the Norwegian ski jumpers around world champion Marius Lindvik and their suits in Trondheim. Picture: Keystone

The unscrupulous cheating by Norway's ski jumping team shocked everyone at the World Championships in Trondheim. Things have quietened down since the bans. A long summer of reappraisal awaits.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the scandal at the World Championships about the Norwegians' suits, the sport of ski jumping is battling credibility problems.

A summer with a long investigation awaits. How should it continue? Five questions and answers about the manipulated suits. Show more

For three weeks now, the sport of ski jumping has been struggling with the suit scandal and a massive credibility problem. After eight bans against the Norwegians around world champion Marius Lindvik, a hot summer lies ahead. The most important questions and answers about the manipulated suits - and what happens after the season.

How much cheating took place in the past?

Several former athletes have spoken out about things during their active time and admitted to deliberately breaking the rules. These included Norway's Olympic champion Daniel-André Tande, his compatriot Anders Jacobsen and Finnish legend Janne Ahonen. "Absolutely everyone does it," said Tande on the manipulation of the equipment. "Yes, I would dare to say I've done it a few times."

Ahonen said, "I've never worn anything on my suit that wasn't allowed. But when it comes to size, I've stretched the rules and crossed the line." The now 47-year-old Finn admitted that he was "of course" aware that the rules had been broken. Tande even speculated that the FIS wanted to see winners from the respective host countries and would therefore deliberately tolerate infringements by top athletes.

What happens to the World Championship results?

The FIS and race director Sandro Pertile are now officially questioning these World Championship results. Andreas Wellinger could receive the gold medal by post retrospectively if Lindvik is disqualified for jumping off the small hill. At the World Championships in Norway, the federation had ruled out such consequences.

"We didn't know what happened on Saturday evening. You have to understand the whole situation and realize when this manipulation started. The decisions will then be very consistent," Pertile told the German Press Agency. Wellinger would get gold instead of silver, Karl Geiger would move from 4th place to bronze.

What does the FIS say?

Pertile refers to a meeting of the teams in Prague in the spring. Regardless of the parallel investigation, a stricter and more transparent set of rules will apply to the World Cup ski jumps in future. Pertile wants to carry on and deal with the chaos himself as a manager, but also says: "If my president says, 'Sandro, your time is up', I will accept that."

For the rest of the season, which ended on Sunday, the FIS introduced a temporary solution after the World Championships whereby athletes only wear one suit and return it to the world federation each time. Such a regulation could also have prevented the illegal tricks of the Norwegians at the World Championships.

How long will the bans against the Norwegians last?

Initially for the duration of the investigation, which the FIS has delegated to an external commission. The investigation should be completed by the summer Grand Prix. "First we need facts on the table," said Pertile.

What proposals are there?

The proposal by Mika Kojonkoski, a former national coach and head of the FIS Ski Jumping Committee, caused a stir. In this case, the world federation would keep the suits and distribute them to the respective athletes by drawing lots. In jumping circles, there are doubts about the feasibility of this, not least in view of the different body sizes.

It will be just as important for the FIS to adapt the sanctions for rule violations. Until now, such cases have resulted in disqualification from the respective competition. In future, time-limited bans could also be added, as Kojonkoski suggested.

Karl Geiger drew parallels with road traffic. "If you drive 110 instead of 100 on the highway, nobody says anything. If you drive 120, you have to reckon with the possibility of being flashed. If you drive 140, it gets more expensive. If you drive 160, you lose your license. If you drive 160 without a license and with alcohol, the penalty is correspondingly higher," said Geiger on ARD. A fundamental distinction must be made between rule violations and deliberate manipulation.