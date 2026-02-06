The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- Ski freestyle, slopestyle - Mathilde Gremaud🥇
- 14.00: Men's team combined, slalom
- 17.30: Speed skating, 1000 m women
- 20.15: Snowboard, Big Air women, run 3
- 20.15: Ski jumping, men's normal hill individual, 2nd round
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Gremaud takes gold in slopestyle
Mathilde Gremaud also makes it onto the podium at her third Olympic Games. Four years after her Olympic victory in Beijing, the freestyler also wins gold in the slopestyle final in Livigno.
Thanks to an outstanding second run, the 26-year-old from Fribourg narrowly beat Eileen Gu from Sino-America, who was competing for China in 2022, into second place. Bronze went to Megan Oldham from Canada.
Giulia Tanno, the second Swiss finalist, missed out on the podium in sixth place by just under four points.
Vonn operated on for the second time
Lindsey Vonn suffered a serious injury when she fell in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. "Apparently it's a fracture in her lower leg," the US American's speed coach, Alex Hödlmoser, told SRF. The Italian news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos reported a little later, citing the hospital in Treviso, that Vonn had undergone surgery on her left leg.
According to the news agency Reuters, Vonn was transferred to the intensive care unit. However, this was not because the 41-year-old was in such a bad way, but because Vonn's privacy could be better protected, it is said.
On Monday afternoon, Reuters reported that Vonn had to undergo a second operation to help stabilize her condition and prevent complications related to swelling and circulation.
Odermatt: "It will be a tough afternoon for me"
Marco Odermatt finishes third in the team combined downhill, 0.28 seconds behind leader Giovanni Franzoni, leaving his chances of victory intact. In the SRF interview, he is satisfied with his performance. "It was definitely better today than in the downhill on Friday."
Now Odermatt has to hope for Loïc Meillard, his combined partner in the slalom. "I'm always nervous in front of the TV when I watch the slalom and it's not about me," smiles Odi. "That's why it's going to be a tough afternoon for me today." The decision follows at 14:00.
