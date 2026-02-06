  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Gold for Switzerland! Gremaud wins in slopestyle ++ Vonn operated on for the second time

Jan Arnet

9.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

09.02.2026, 10:45

09.02.2026, 14:05

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • Ski freestyle, slopestyle - Mathilde Gremaud🥇
  • 14.00: Men's team combined, slalom
  • 17.30: Speed skating, 1000 m women
  • 20.15: Snowboard, Big Air women, run 3
  • 20.15: Ski jumping, men's normal hill individual, 2nd round
  Liveticker
    New posts
  Liveticker closed

  Gremaud takes gold in slopestyle

    Mathilde Gremaud also makes it onto the podium at her third Olympic Games. Four years after her Olympic victory in Beijing, the freestyler also wins gold in the slopestyle final in Livigno.

    Thanks to an outstanding second run, the 26-year-old from Fribourg narrowly beat Eileen Gu from Sino-America, who was competing for China in 2022, into second place. Bronze went to Megan Oldham from Canada.

    Giulia Tanno, the second Swiss finalist, missed out on the podium in sixth place by just under four points.

  • Vonn operated on for the second time

    Lindsey Vonn suffered a serious injury when she fell in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. "Apparently it's a fracture in her lower leg," the US American's speed coach, Alex Hödlmoser, told SRF. The Italian news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos reported a little later, citing the hospital in Treviso, that Vonn had undergone surgery on her left leg.

    According to the news agency Reuters, Vonn was transferred to the intensive care unit. However, this was not because the 41-year-old was in such a bad way, but because Vonn's privacy could be better protected, it is said.

    On Monday afternoon, Reuters reported that Vonn had to undergo a second operation to help stabilize her condition and prevent complications related to swelling and circulation.

    Lindsey Vonn crashed heavily in the Olympic downhill on Sunday.
    Lindsey Vonn crashed heavily in the Olympic downhill on Sunday.
    Keystone

  • Odermatt: "It will be a tough afternoon for me"

    Marco Odermatt finishes third in the team combined downhill, 0.28 seconds behind leader Giovanni Franzoni, leaving his chances of victory intact. In the SRF interview, he is satisfied with his performance. "It was definitely better today than in the downhill on Friday."

    Now Odermatt has to hope for Loïc Meillard, his combined partner in the slalom. "I'm always nervous in front of the TV when I watch the slalom and it's not about me," smiles Odi. "That's why it's going to be a tough afternoon for me today." The decision follows at 14:00.

    Team combined in the ticker. Will there be more Swiss medals? The slalom stars have a top starting position

    Team combined in the tickerWill there be more Swiss medals? The slalom stars have a top starting position

  • The most important Olympic news

    ;

  • The medal table

When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

