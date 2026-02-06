Mathilde Gremaud also makes it onto the podium at her third Olympic Games. Four years after her Olympic victory in Beijing, the freestyler also wins gold in the slopestyle final in Livigno.

Thanks to an outstanding second run, the 26-year-old from Fribourg narrowly beat Eileen Gu from Sino-America, who was competing for China in 2022, into second place. Bronze went to Megan Oldham from Canada.

Giulia Tanno, the second Swiss finalist, missed out on the podium in sixth place by just under four points.