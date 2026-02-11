Franjo von Allmen achieves something historic in Bormio and wins his third gold medal in his third Olympic race. The 24-year-old amazes himself with his triumph in the super-G.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Franjo von Allmen also wins the super-G at his Olympic premiere after the downhill and the team combined.

After the historic milestone, von Allmen himself is also looking for explanations: "I don't quite get it yet."

Even at the moment of his triumph, the man from the Bernese Oberland is modest: "I had luck on my side with the early start number and the fact that the piste was a little slower." Show more

Franjo von Allmen makes sporting history! The 24-year-old skis to his third victory in his third Olympic race, becoming only the fourth ski star to achieve a gold hat-trick at the same Olympic Games. Previously, only Austria's Toni Sailer (in Cortina 1956), France's Jean Claude Killy (in Grenoble 1968) and Croatia's Janica Kostelic (in Salt Lake City 2002) have achieved this feat.

The fact that after the downhill and the team combined he also managed it in the super-G surprised the medal hunter himself shortly after his run. "I didn't think I'd still be in front after 15 racers. I'm a bit perplexed myself right now," says von Allmen in the SRF interview and is modest: "I had luck on my side with the early start number and that the slope was a bit slower."

"If I don't deliver, Tanguy delivers"

For the last few days, the three-time Olympic champion feels like he's in a dream. "What more could you want? If I don't deliver, Tanguy (Nef) delivers in the slalom. And I wouldn't have thought that I'd make it to the top again in the super-G," says von Allmen, who has won one race in this discipline in his World Cup career so far.

The high-flyer has not yet fully realized what he has achieved. "I don't quite realize it yet," admits von Allmen and says: "I can go home satisfied from these Olympic Games. To be able to finish on such a high is incredibly cool."