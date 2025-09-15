This is unbelievable! Ditaji Kambundji leaves everyone standing in Tokyo and runs to gold in the 100 meter hurdles! With 12.24 she is faster than the top favorites Tobi Amusan and Grace Stark and improves her own Swiss record by 16 hundredths. She is now the seventh fastest woman of all time over 100 meters hurdles.

Kambundji can't believe it. With tears in her eyes and a Swiss flag around her shoulders, she beams into the audience in disbelief. She is world champion!

"It's gold. I don't know, I just ran fast and now I have gold," says an incredulous Kambundji, her voice faltering and in tears, to SRF. "I've never cried so many beautiful tears. I couldn't believe it, I was screaming super loud. It all happened so quickly."

"I don't know that much about the race. I know I even heard the commentator, which was funny. That's how I knew I was in front. But I don't have that many impressions of the race to report on."

"I am mega, mega grateful. It's so nice to make my family so happy and proud," says Kambundji as SRF presenter Paddy Kählin shows her TV pictures of her celebrating parents. Kambundji breaks down in tears again. "I can't help it when you show me pictures like that," she says.