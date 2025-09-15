The World Championships in Athletics will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Switzerland has a number of medal hopes at the start. Here we keep you up to date with the most important decisions.
The most important decisions of the day
- 100 m hurdles women, final, Ditaji Kambundji wins gold
- 400 m hurdles men, heats, Julien Bonvin eliminated
- 110 m hurdles men, heats, Jason Joseph reaches semi-finals
- Long jump men, Simon Ehammer reaches final
- Pole vault men, Duplantis is world champion
Kambundji is world champion!!!
This is unbelievable! Ditaji Kambundji leaves everyone standing in Tokyo and runs to gold in the 100 meter hurdles! With 12.24 she is faster than the top favorites Tobi Amusan and Grace Stark and improves her own Swiss record by 16 hundredths. She is now the seventh fastest woman of all time over 100 meters hurdles.
Kambundji can't believe it. With tears in her eyes and a Swiss flag around her shoulders, she beams into the audience in disbelief. She is world champion!
"It's gold. I don't know, I just ran fast and now I have gold," says an incredulous Kambundji, her voice faltering and in tears, to SRF. "I've never cried so many beautiful tears. I couldn't believe it, I was screaming super loud. It all happened so quickly."
"I don't know that much about the race. I know I even heard the commentator, which was funny. That's how I knew I was in front. But I don't have that many impressions of the race to report on."
"I am mega, mega grateful. It's so nice to make my family so happy and proud," says Kambundji as SRF presenter Paddy Kählin shows her TV pictures of her celebrating parents. Kambundji breaks down in tears again. "I can't help it when you show me pictures like that," she says.
Duplantis breaks the world record in the pole vault again
In the duel for gold, Emmanouil Karalis has to admit defeat at 6.10 meters. Duplantis is the world champion, jumps 6.15 meters and now has the bar set at a world record height (6.30m).
The first attempt fails. On his second attempt, the bar wobbles only slightly, but still falls. And the third? He manages it! The world record is broken
The time has come: Kambundji runs for the medals
After her successful qualification for the final, Ditaji Kambundji is now competing for the medals in the 100 meter hurdles. The competition is fierce - but everything is wide open for the Swiss athlete. The race is scheduled to start at 15:20.
Pole vault final
The men's pole vault final is coming to a close. Emmanouil Karalis is the second athlete to have just jumped over the 6-meter mark and thus secured a medal. The other, of course, is high-flyer Armand Duplantis, who achieved the feat with a confident ease.
In the battle for the last medal, however, the US American Sam Kendricks missed the jump over 6 meters. The precious metal thus goes to the Australian Kurtis Marschall.
It's done - Ehammer shakes his way into the final
In the long jump, all athletes have now completed their three jumps. And now it's clear: Simon Ehammer qualifies for the final in 11th place. His second jump of 7.99 meters is enough for the athlete from eastern Switzerland. The final will take place on Wednesday.
"I actually felt good, but I didn't get the jumps on the board. So I had to tremble, but luckily it was still enough. I can now do better in the final," Ehammer analyzes his jumps on SRF and is positive: "I'm in shape. If I can jump almost eight meters with 'bad' jumps, then that makes me very, very confident that I can do very well in the final if I can pull it together. And I'm 100 percent sure of that."
Kambundji is in the final!
With 12.44, Ditaji Kambundji qualifies for the final in the 100 meter hurdles at 3.20 pm. Only the US American Stark is faster than the 23-year-old from Bern.
Ehammer has to worry about qualifying for the final
In his last attempt, Ehammer is unable to improve on his 7.99 meters, which means that the eastern Swiss athlete is now in a state of trepidation. He is currently in 10th place with his distance and must be in the top 12 to qualify for the final.
Jason Joseph in the semi-finals
Joseph shows a controlled run in the qualification and wins his group over 110 meter hurdles in 13.27 seconds. This qualifies the Swiss athlete for the semi-finals on Tuesday.
Ehammer improves by one centimeter
In his second attempt, Ehammer hits the bar very well, but can only improve by one centimeter to 7.99 meters. This currently puts him in 6th place in the intermediate rankings. To qualify, he would need a distance of at least 8.15 meters or a place in the top 12.
Bonvin fails in the semi-finals
In the fourth of five semi-finals over 400 m hurdles, Julien Bonvin misses out on an exploit. After a lightning-fast start, the 26-year-old from Valais runs out of steam on the home straight and is clearly beaten in the end. Bonvin runs the 400 meters in 49.53 seconds. This puts him in 9th place.
"I'm happy with my first 300 meters. I took a big risk, gave it my all, but it wasn't enough. But I learned a lot," Bonvin said positively in an interview with SRF after the run.
Ehammer with a good first jump
In the long jump, 8.15 meters is required in the qualifying round for direct progression. Ehammer does not succeed in his first attempt. However, with 7.98 meters, the Appenzeller manages a good jump, which could be enough for a place in the top twelve, depending on the results of the competition.
100-meter sprinter Salomé Kora becomes bobsleigh pusher
Salomé Kora is changing her base for the next six months. After the World Championships in Tokyo, the 100-metre sprinter will take over from Inola Blatty on the bobsleigh track, as confirmed by the Swiss Sliding Association.
Blatty was also a sprinter and hurdler before switching to bobsleigh. The 27-year-old from Lucerne competed in the European Cup last season and finished second in the two-man bobsleigh.
In an interview with SRF on Sunday, Kora revealed that she would be competing in the World Cup bobsleigh season this winter. "My goal is to go to the Winter Olympics. I'm looking forward to this adventure," said the 31-year-old.
The most important thing from the night
Angelica Moser makes it through to the pole vault final without any problems. The Swiss athlete only had to jump twice in qualifying and cleared the heights of 4.45 m and 4.60 m both in her first attempt.
"That was a good qualifier. As always, the jumps weren't the cleanest, but the main thing was to get over it. Job done," laughed the Swiss athlete in an interview on SRF.
The 27-year-old will compete for the medals on Wednesday afternoon Swiss time. She is the only one of the Swiss pole vault trio to qualify for the final - Lea Bachmamn and Pascale Stöcklin failed to do so.
Alphonce Simbu from Tanzania wins the men's marathon at the World Championships in Tokyo in a photo finish against the German Amanal Petros.
Simbu took the first ever World Championship gold for Tanzania in 2:09:48 hours, thanks to a lead of three hundredths.
Second-placed Petros was also delighted: "It's a huge story for me to achieve this - especially for my family, for my mom, who has been living in a war zone forever. I haven't seen her for eight or nine years," he told the dpa news agency.
The Swiss at the World Championships
Swiss Athletics has called up 22 female athletes and 9 male athletes for the World Championships in Athletics.
The Swiss World Championship squad
- Men: Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m) William Reais (200 m), Lionel Spitz (400 m), Ivan Pelizza (800 m), Dominic Lobalu (5000 m and 10,000 m), Jason Joseph (110 m hurdles) Julien Bonvin (400 m). Simon Ehammer (long jump, decathlon). Simon Wieland (javelin).
- Women: Géraldine Frey (100 m, 4x100 m), Salomé Kora (100 m, 4x100 m), Léonie Pointet (200 m, 4x100 m), Lore Hoffmann (800 m), Veronica Vancardo (800 m, 4x400 m), Audrey Werro (800 m, 4x400 m), Lilly Nägeli (1500 m), Joceline Wind (1500 m), Ditaji Kambundji (100 m hurdles), Lea Bachmann (pole vault), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Pascale Stöcklin (pole vault), Annik Kälin (long jump, heptathlon), Miryam Mazenauer (shot put), Céline Bürgi (4x100 m), Ajla Del Ponte (4x100 m), Emma van Camp (4x100 m), Iris Caligiuri (4x400 m), Annina Fahr (4x400 m), Catia Gubelmann (4x400 m), Julia Niederberger (4x400 m), Lena Wernli (4x400 m).
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
The World Championships in Athletics start on Saturday, September 13 and run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.