Paralympics Golden finish for Marcel Hug

SDA

8.9.2024 - 09:33

Marcel Hug wins Paralympic gold in the marathon for the third time in a row
Marcel Hug wins Paralympic gold in the marathon for the third time in a row
KEYSTONE

Marcel Hug brings the Paralympics in Paris to a golden conclusion. The man from Thurgau wins the marathon in superior style.

08.09.2024, 09:33

08.09.2024, 10:25

Hug won the 42.195 kilometer Paralympic race for the third time in a row. He had already been unbeatable eight years ago in Rio de Janeiro and three years ago in Tokyo.

In Paris, he had previously added to his extensive medal collection, which now includes 16 Paralympic medals, with silver in the 5000 m and 1500 m and bronze in the 800 m. He had been considered the favorite in the 5000 m beforehand, so the missed victory came as a slight disappointment.

Paralympics. Third gold medal for Debrunner

ParalympicsThird gold medal for Debrunner

Hug started the marathon as the first contender for gold - and this time he played this role perfectly. On the streets around and in Paris, he made it clear right from the start who was the boss of the field.

Hug spent the first half of the race in the lead with Jin Hua in tow. But then even the Chinese runner, Paralympic champion in the 1500 m and 800 m, was no longer able to follow the man with the silver helmet. After 30 kilometers, Hug's margin was 2 minutes and 20 seconds, and he secured his seventh Paralympic gold medal with a lead of over three and a half minutes.

