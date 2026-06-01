Captain Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter again with only Silebr around their necks. IMAGO/CTK Photo

After the next failed gold coup, Swiss ice hockey is at a turning point. Several leading players are approaching the end of their careers, while at the same time there is a lack of young talent who could seamlessly follow in their footsteps.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland misses out on its first world championship title despite a strong home World Cup performance and being the favorites.

The national team is defeated by Finland in the final and loses a World Cup final for the fifth time.

The golden generation around Roman Josi, Nino Niederreiter and Leonardo Genoni remains without a crown. Due to their age and the lack of top young players, time is running out to win the title. Show more

Tears among the Swiss NHL stars, shock in the arena in Zurich and jubilant opponents: the final trauma at the Ice Hockey World Championship continues. "It just sucks," Christoph Bertschy summed it up. As with the final defeats in 2013, 2018, 2024 and 2025, the Swiss were already in the dressing room when the new champions - in this case Finland - lifted the trophy.

Everything was in place for the first World Cup title. 10,000 fans in the stadium, euphoria throughout the country, tennis icon Roger Federer and ski star Marco Odermatt in the dressing room to whip up the crowd and a song that became the Swiss' new favorite anthem. However, Patent Ochsner's "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" was not played on Sunday evening, unlike in the previous nine matches. With some furious victories and 48:8 goals, the Nati strolled through the tournament and once again failed to take the final, decisive step.

The golden generation around NHL star Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators remains without a crown. "We had the feeling it was our day," said the captain after the fifth defeat in the fifth final. For the first time, his team went into the final match as favorites. And yet Jan Cadieux's team ultimately failed to live up to its own expectations.

Top players before the end - unresolved youth problems

Although Switzerland has now become an ice hockey country, it does not have the large number of top players that Sweden, Finland and, above all, the USA and Canada have. The current crop of young talent does not seem to be producing any top cracks - just like in the past, lean times are looming. The clouds are already gathering on the horizon. In the last eight NHL drafts, only one Swiss player, Lian Bichsel (2022, number 18), has been taken in the first round. A year ago, Switzerland was relegated at the U18 World Championship - a clear warning signal.

So far, the league and the association - President Urs Kessler resigned with immediate effect on Monday - have not yet found a viable solution for training stronger juniors who will one day be able to take over the legacy of today's heroes. With an average age of 29.6 years, the Swiss had the oldest team at the tournament.

The team around the trio of Josi, Leonardo Genoni and Nino Niederreiter no longer has many options. "My years are numbered, especially for me," Niederreiter emphasized. The Winnipeg Jets forward may only be 33 years old, but the Chur native has had to deal with injuries in the recent past. The power winger recently had to undergo knee surgery.

A photo from 2017: Roman Josi, Nino Niederreiter and Leonardo Genoni (from left to right). KEYSTONE

Leonardo Genoni has practically never missed a match in his career, and in August his number will already be 39. The goalkeeper, who has almost always excelled at major tournaments, has never officially expressed any thoughts of retiring - especially as his contract with EVZ runs until 2027. But perhaps this latest setback will make the father of three rethink his plans. Genoni has already taken part in twelve World Championships. His nominal deputy, Reto Berra (39), is also of advanced hockey age.

Josi "celebrates" his 36th birthday just one day after the final defeat. On "SRF", the MVP has no answer as to whether he will find the strength to continue fighting for his World Championship gold: "I don't know. At the moment, I'm just very disappointed. We had the feeling it would work, but it didn't happen. It's inexplicable - there's just this emptiness at the moment."

Next chance in Germany

The Swiss' next chance comes in the land of their arch-rivals, of all places. For many years, the German team was on a par with the runners-up, but the national team is currently far behind. At the upcoming 2027 World Cup in Mannheim and Düsseldorf, they will be among the favorites as the new leaders in the world rankings. "We'll get up again," announced Timo Meier of the New Jersey Devils. "But right now it's all just a shitty feeling."