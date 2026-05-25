The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final. In the semi-finals against the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas won the third game of the best-of-7 series 5-3.

After the first period, Colorado, who were the best team in the league in the regular season, still looked like they could close the gap in the series. The score was 3-0 after around 13 minutes. 19 seconds after the start of the middle period, the Golden Knights scored for the first time on the power play.

After around 33 minutes, the home side, for whom goalie Akira Schmid was once again on the scoresheet, tied the game before scoring twice more in the final period. Colorado, on the other hand, were unable to score another goal.

For the Colorado Avalanche, the chance to become the first team since 2013 to be both the best team in the regular season and Stanley Cup winners is thus getting smaller and smaller. In the history of the NHL playoffs, only four teams have won a best-of-7 series after trailing 3-0. The last team to do so was the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, who defeated San Jose in the first round.

The fourth game will take place on Wednesday night Swiss time.