The Vegas Golden Knights take the shortest route to the Stanley Cup final. The team from Nevada defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2:1 in the fourth game and won the best-of-7 series 4:0.

Great jubilation in Las Vegas: The Golden Knights clearly win the semi-final series against the Colorado Avalanche and play for the Stanley Cup for the second time

The Golden Knights opened the scoring in their home arena in the 5th minute through Mark Stone. Cole Smith made sure of the preliminary decision around five minutes before the end. The visitors from Colorado, who had only lost one game in the playoffs before the semi-final series and finished as the best team in qualifying, were unable to do more than score the final goal through the Swede Gabriel Landeskog. As in all previous playoff games, Akira Schmid was absent for the Golden Knights.

The franchise from Las Vegas qualified for the final for the second time. In 2018, just two years after they were founded, the Golden Knights had no chance in the series against the Washington Capitals and lost 4:1.

Their opponents in this year's Stanley Cup final will be the Montreal Canadiens or the Carolina Hurricanes. The latter have a 2:1 lead in the series.