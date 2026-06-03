The Vegas Golden Knights win the opening game of the playoff final. They win 5:4 on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tomas Hertl scored the decisive fifth goal three and a half minutes before the end of the third period. The Czech scored a few minutes after Shayne Gostisbehere had equalized for the Carolina Hurricanes to make it 4-4.

Fastest goal in the final since 1976

The hosts had actually started the game better. Nikolaj Ehlers, a former EHC Biel junior who grew up in Switzerland, scored just 25 seconds into the first period. It was the third-fastest opening goal ever in the first game of a Stanley Cup Final, the fastest since 1976, when Reggie Leach scored for the Philadelphia Flyers after 21 seconds.

Twelve minutes later, Ehlers made it 2-0 for Carolina before the Golden Knights turned the game around. Shea Theodore played a key role in this. He scored the first goal for Vegas in the game and assisted on both goals in the final period. The defenseman was named the best player of the game for his performance.

The Vegas Golden Knights win the first game of the playoff final Keystone

Vegas with seventh win in a row

In the first game in the battle for the Stanley Cup, the Carolina Hurricanes were unable to capitalize on their home-ice advantage. Vegas, meanwhile, extended its run of consecutive victories to seven.

The Hurricanes, who last appeared in the playoff finals twenty years ago and also triumphed back then, will have the chance to level the playoff finals again on Friday night Swiss time. Carolina will once again play host.

As has been the case throughout the playoffs, Akira Schmid was not in the Golden Knights' squad.