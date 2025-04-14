At last: Rory McIlroy celebrates in the famous green jacket and completes his career Grand Slam. Keystone

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy wins the green jacket at the Masters in Augusta and has now won all four major tournaments. After a wobble on the final putt, the decision is only made in the play-off.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Golf star Rory McIlroy has won the title at the US Masters in Augusta after a real rollercoaster ride of emotions, becoming the first European to fulfill his dream of a career Grand Slam at the age of 35. The Northern Irishman beat Justin Rose from England in a decisive play-off. Both had previously needed exactly 277 strokes for the four rounds and had thus remained eleven strokes under par.

The deciding round had become necessary because McIlroy, who was the clear leader at one point, had put in his weakest performance to date with 73 strokes on the final round after a few wobbles. Rose, on the other hand, had played his way to the top again on the final day with a 66. The Englishman had led the prestigious tournament after the first two rounds, but slipped down the leaderboard on the third day.

McIlroy with strong nerves in the play-off

In the play-off on hole 18, the decision was only made on the green after strong tee shots from both opponents, where Rose missed the putt from a significantly greater distance than his opponent. McIlroy then held his nerve, even though the star had made a mistake in the same place on the last regular round.

McIlroy had already won all the other majors, the British Open, the US Open and the PGA Championship. Now he can also don the famous green jacket and will also be 4.2 million US dollars richer. The tournament in Georgia was endowed with a total of 21 million dollars.

DeChambeau falls far behind

Behind the duo, the US-American Patrick Reed secured 3rd place with nine strokes under par. Bryson DeChambeau, McIlroy's biggest rival before the final round and therefore his partner on the final day, played by far his worst round and dropped back to fifth place after a 75. World number one Scottie Scheffler from the USA finished fourth.