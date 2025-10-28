Viktorija Golubic starts the tournament in Jiujiang with a win Keystone

Viktorija Golubic gets through the first round of the WTA 250 tournament in Jiujiang without any problems. The Swiss (WTA 53) defeated the Japanese qualifier Rina Saigo (WTA 365) 6:2, 6:4.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 33-year-old Golubic showed her composure against her eight years younger opponent for long stretches of the match. Only shortly before the end did the number 2 seed from Zurich have to surrender her serve once.

Another doable task awaits in the round of 16. Golubic will face either China's Yuan Yue (WTA 113) or Russia's Yelena Pridankina (WTA 205).