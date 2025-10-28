  1. Residential Customers
WTA 250 tournament in Jiujiang Golubic advances to the next round

SDA

28.10.2025 - 07:14

Viktorija Golubic starts the tournament in Jiujiang with a win
Viktorija Golubic starts the tournament in Jiujiang with a win
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic gets through the first round of the WTA 250 tournament in Jiujiang without any problems. The Swiss (WTA 53) defeated the Japanese qualifier Rina Saigo (WTA 365) 6:2, 6:4.

Keystone-SDA

28.10.2025, 07:14

28.10.2025, 07:25

The 33-year-old Golubic showed her composure against her eight years younger opponent for long stretches of the match. Only shortly before the end did the number 2 seed from Zurich have to surrender her serve once.

Another doable task awaits in the round of 16. Golubic will face either China's Yuan Yue (WTA 113) or Russia's Yelena Pridankina (WTA 205).

