  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WTA Nottingham Golubic Advances to the Quarterfinals After a Tough Match

SDA

18.6.2026 - 15:06

Viktorija Golubic advances to the third round of a WTA tournament for the third time this year
Viktorija Golubic advances to the third round of a WTA tournament for the third time this year
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic has reached the quarterfinals at the WTA 250 grass-court tournament in Nottingham.

Keystone-SDA

18.06.2026, 15:06

18.06.2026, 20:34

In a clash between two qualifiers, the Zurich native defeated Turkey’s Zeynep Sönmez 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 after 2 hours and 45 minutes, coming back from a break down in the deciding set.

Thanks to this victory in her first match against Sönmez—who, as the No. 61-ranked player, is 15 spots ahead of her—Golubic has reached the third round at the WTA level for the third time this season. She had previously achieved the same feat at the Category 1000 tournament in Rome and at the French Open.

Golubic’s next opponent is the No. 5 seed, American Ann Li (WTA 29), who defeated Australian Taylah Preston (WTA 124)—who entered the main draw as a lucky loser—5–7, 6-2, 6-2. Their head-to-head record stands at 1-1, with the Swiss player having lost their only meeting on grass last year at Wimbledon in three sets.

More from this section

Stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse. Grégoire Wins in Locarno, Pogacar Extends Overall Lead

Stage 2 of the Tour de SuisseGrégoire Wins in Locarno, Pogacar Extends Overall Lead

Pogacar’s girlfriend Zigart in the hospital. Stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Marred by a Serious Crash

Pogacar’s girlfriend Zigart in the hospitalStage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Marred by a Serious Crash

Tour de Suisse. Pogacar in a Class of His Own – Solo Ride to the Yellow Jersey

Tour de SuissePogacar in a Class of His Own – Solo Ride to the Yellow Jersey