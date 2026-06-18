Viktorija Golubic advances to the third round of a WTA tournament for the third time this year

In a clash between two qualifiers, the Zurich native defeated Turkey’s Zeynep Sönmez 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 after 2 hours and 45 minutes, coming back from a break down in the deciding set.

Thanks to this victory in her first match against Sönmez—who, as the No. 61-ranked player, is 15 spots ahead of her—Golubic has reached the third round at the WTA level for the third time this season. She had previously achieved the same feat at the Category 1000 tournament in Rome and at the French Open.

Golubic’s next opponent is the No. 5 seed, American Ann Li (WTA 29), who defeated Australian Taylah Preston (WTA 124)—who entered the main draw as a lucky loser—5–7, 6-2, 6-2. Their head-to-head record stands at 1-1, with the Swiss player having lost their only meeting on grass last year at Wimbledon in three sets.