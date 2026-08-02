Viktorija Golubic (WTA No. 51) has advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto.

WTA Toronto Golubic Advances to the Second Round in Toronto

On Sunday evening, the 33-year-old from Zurich defeated Kimberly Birrell—who is ranked 15 places lower—7-6 (9-7), 6-4.

For Golubic, it was her first victory this year on North American hard courts, after she had failed to win in four tournaments—in March and this week in Memphis. Things went much better for her on clay and grass in the meantime.

In the second round, Golubic will face 31st-seeded Croatian Donna Vekic. Belinda Bencic, seeded 12th, has a bye in the Canadian metropolis.