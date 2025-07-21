No chance against Elisabetta Cocciaretto: Viktorija Golubic Keystone

Viktorija Golubic's start to the summer hard court season was a failure. In Prague, she clearly loses 2:6, 3:6 to Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Italian Cocciaretto (WTA 77) remains a complicated opponent for Golubic, who is ranked ten places lower. In their first meeting two and a half years ago, the 32-year-old from Zurich only won three games.

On the hard court in the Czech capital, Golubic struggled particularly in her return games. Although she managed a break right at the start, she then only had one more chance in the one-and-a-half-hour match, which she was unable to capitalize on. As a result, the Swiss clearly missed out on what was only her third victory at WTA level this year.