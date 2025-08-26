Viktorija Golubic clears the first hurdle. Keystone

The title favorites Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek start the US Open with convincing victories. Meanwhile, Viktorija Golubic and Leandro Riedi make their debuts.

It took Viktorija Golubic (WTA 72) seven attempts, but now the 32-year-old from Zurich is finally in the 2nd round at the US Open for the first time. She wins against Loïs Boisson in three sets

Golubic needed two sets against the French Open semi-finalist Boisson (WTA 46) before she was able to take the Frenchwoman's serve for the first time. In the end, she prevailed 3:6, 7:6 (7:3), 6:2 after 2:15 hours. The Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, seeded number 18, awaits in the second round.

Qualifier Riedi in the 2nd round for the first time

Qualifier Leandro Riedi reaches the 2nd round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. At the US Open, the world number 435 won very convincingly 6:4, 6:2, 6:3 against Pedro Martinez (ATP 66).

Riedi didn't give the clay court specialist from Spain a chance in 2:10 hours and didn't have to give up his serve once. In the 2nd round on Thursday, the 23-year-old from Zurich will face the number 19 seed Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina.

Top favorites start confidently

With Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, the most frequently named favorites in the men's and women's singles also got off to a smooth start to the tournament on Tuesday. Sinner showed no after-effects of his illness, which forced him to retire after five games against Carlos Alcaraz in the final in Cincinnati last Monday.

The defending champion and world number one conceded a meagre four games in three sets to the Czech Vit Kopriva (ATP 89). It was one less - albeit in two sets - for the Wimbledon winner Swiatek against Emiliana Arango (WTA 84) from Colombia.

Time to work some magic: Jannik Sinner recovered well from his recent illness in his opening match at the US Open. Keystone

