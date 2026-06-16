Viktorija Golubic Advances to the Round of 16 in Nottingham
Keystone
Viktorija Golubic (WTA 76) has advanced to the round of 16 at the WTA 250 tournament in Nottingham. The Zurich native defeated American Sofia Kenin (WTA 104) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round.
Golubic had already defeated the former Australian Open champion in Sunday’s qualifying round. Despite the two-set loss, Kenin advanced to the main draw as a lucky loser.
In the round of 16, Golubic will now face Zeynep Sönmez (WTA 61) of Turkey, who, as a qualifier, defeated Leylah Fernandez in two sets in the first round.