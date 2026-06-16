Viktorija Golubic (WTA 76) has advanced to the round of 16 at the WTA 250 tournament in Nottingham. The Zurich native defeated American Sofia Kenin (WTA 104) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round.

Viktorija Golubic Advances to the Round of 16 in Nottingham

Golubic had already defeated the former Australian Open champion in Sunday’s qualifying round. Despite the two-set loss, Kenin advanced to the main draw as a lucky loser.

In the round of 16, Golubic will now face Zeynep Sönmez (WTA 61) of Turkey, who, as a qualifier, defeated Leylah Fernandez in two sets in the first round.