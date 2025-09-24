  1. Residential Customers
WTA Beijing Golubic disappoints at the start of the Asian Tour

SDA

24.9.2025 - 11:40

Despairing: Viktorija Golubic lets victory slip away despite many chances
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 70) starts the last part of the tennis season with a bitter defeat.

Keystone-SDA

24.09.2025, 11:40

At the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, the 32-year-old from Zurich lost 6:1, 3:6, 6:7 (4:7) to the Australian Priscilla Hon, who was ranked 38 positions lower. Golubic thus failed to take advantage of the favorable draw in her first outing after losing in the 2nd round of the US Open - despite a lightning start with a 4:0 lead.

However, the qualifier from Brisbane then improved considerably. Nevertheless, the Swiss had all the advantages on her side. She led by a break three times in the deciding set, but was unable to confirm any of them. Golubic also pulled 4:1 ahead in the tie-break, but Hon won the last six points in succession and the match after a good two and a half hours.

