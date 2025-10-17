Viktorija Golubic also loses her second duel against Romanian Sorana Cirstea Keystone

Viktorija Golubic fails to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Osaka. The Zurich native loses 2:6, 6:2, 2:6 against the Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a botched first set, Golubic found her feet against the 35-year-old Cirstea, but only temporarily. The turnaround was too short to defeat her opponent, ranked nine places higher in the rankings at number 51, for the first time. The Romanian had already won their only previous duel in January two years ago at the tournament in Adelaide.

The last time Golubic had reached the quarter-finals on the tour was in August - at the tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, which Cirstea won as a qualifier.