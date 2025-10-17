  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WTA Osaka Golubic fails in the quarterfinals

SDA

17.10.2025 - 08:58

Viktorija Golubic also loses her second duel against Romanian Sorana Cirstea
Viktorija Golubic also loses her second duel against Romanian Sorana Cirstea
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic fails to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Osaka. The Zurich native loses 2:6, 6:2, 2:6 against the Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Keystone-SDA

17.10.2025, 08:58

After a botched first set, Golubic found her feet against the 35-year-old Cirstea, but only temporarily. The turnaround was too short to defeat her opponent, ranked nine places higher in the rankings at number 51, for the first time. The Romanian had already won their only previous duel in January two years ago at the tournament in Adelaide.

The last time Golubic had reached the quarter-finals on the tour was in August - at the tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, which Cirstea won as a qualifier.

More from the department

NHL. New Jersey Devils win thanks to Meier and Hischier - Fiala scores in Kings loss

NHLNew Jersey Devils win thanks to Meier and Hischier - Fiala scores in Kings loss

National League. Efficient Davos also win in Lugano

National LeagueEfficient Davos also win in Lugano

European Championship qualification. Swiss handball players start with a resounding win against Bosnia

European Championship qualificationSwiss handball players start with a resounding win against Bosnia