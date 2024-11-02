Viktorija Golubic will play her fifth final on the WTA Tour on Sunday in Jiujiang Keystone

Viktorija Golubic will play her 5th final on the WTA Tour on Sunday. In the semi-final of the tournament in Jiujiang, the Zurich native beat the top seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova 6:1, 6:2.

SDA

It was Viktorija Golubic's (WTA 168) second victory in her fifth duel with Bouzkova, who is almost 120 places higher in the world rankings. The two had already faced each other twice in the last twelve months, with Bouzkova winning easily in two sets each time.

This time, Golubic turned the tables on the former world number 27. The 32-year-old from Zurich put in her strongest performance to date at the WTA 250 tournament in China. She made just as many breaks in eight return games and only had to give up her serve three times. After 1:18 hours, the clear verdict was clear.

In Sunday's final, Golubic will take on the No. 2 seed Rebecca Sramkova (WTA 53). The Swiss player has not lost a set in three matches against the Slovakian, who is four years younger. However, their last meeting was almost four years ago.

Golubic's record in finals has been sobering so far, with just one tournament win in Gstaad in 2016. In the same year in Linz, as well as in Lyon and Monterrey in 2021, she failed to win a set in either final.

SDA