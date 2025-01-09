Viktorija Golubic can celebrate another entry into the main draw of the Australian Open Keystone

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 90) is in the main draw at the Australian Open. The 32-year-old from Zurich won the decisive qualifying match against the American Sachia Vickery (WTA 208) 6:2, 6:4.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Golubic initially trailed 0:3 in the second set with a double break, but only lost one of the following seven games. As a result, Golubic, who was seeded number two in qualifying, lived up to her role as favorite and will once again compete in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. In 2024, she had advanced to the third round, the furthest she had ever gone before.

Rebeka Masarova (WTA 144), who has been playing for Switzerland again since this year, lost her qualifying duel. She lost to the Ukrainian Daria Snigur (WTA 139) 5:7, 2:6.