Viktorija Golubic is out in the 2nd round at the US Open Keystone

Viktorija Golubic is the last of four Swiss players to be eliminated from the US Open. The Zurich native lost 1:6, 4:6 in the 2nd round against the number 18 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Golubic had won her first ever match at the Grand Slam tournament in New York at the eighth attempt. However, the 32-year-old was clearly on the losing side against last year's quarter-finalist Haddad Maia from Brazil.

This was not primarily down to Golubic, who did not put in a bad performance on the fourth-largest court in Flushing Meadows, but to her opponent, who played strongly for long stretches. The three years younger left-hander demanded a lot from Golubic in order to score. It was only towards the end of the second set that the South American showed the weaknesses that have dogged her throughout the season.

Before the US Open, Haddad Maia was eliminated at the first opportunity at the tournaments in Montreal, Cincinnati and Monterrey. At the beginning of the year, she suffered nine successive defeats over a three-month period.

But Golubic's comeback came too late. The Swiss had to wait until her opponent's last service game to earn her first two break points. A little later, Haddad Maia converted her first match point after a good hour and a half of play.

Before Golubic, Rebeka Masarova, Jil Teichmann (both in the first round) and Belinda Bencic (in the second round) had already been eliminated from the women's tableau at the US Open.