Viktorija Golubic loses with victory in sight Keystone

Viktorija Golubic fails in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo. The Zurich native was unlucky to lose 6:1, 6:7 (5:7), 2:6 to the Australian Maya Joint, who was ranked 26 places higher.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Golubic (WTA 60) was only two points short of winning the match in the second set at 6:5 and then in the tiebreak at 5:2. But the 35-year-old Swiss was unable to take her chances and had to admit defeat to Joint (WTA 34) after 2:19 hours.

The match had started so well for Golubic, who only needed 30 minutes to win the first set. She was also on the winning track in the second set after turning a 0:2 deficit into a 4:2 lead. However, she immediately gave up the advantage again against her opponent, who was 16 years her junior. The third set was then a clear affair for Joint, who may face Belinda Bencic in a possible quarter-final.