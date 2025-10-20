  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WTA Tokyo Golubic lets victory slip from her grasp

SDA

20.10.2025 - 09:08

Viktorija Golubic loses with victory in sight
Viktorija Golubic loses with victory in sight
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic fails in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo. The Zurich native was unlucky to lose 6:1, 6:7 (5:7), 2:6 to the Australian Maya Joint, who was ranked 26 places higher.

Keystone-SDA

20.10.2025, 09:08

Golubic (WTA 60) was only two points short of winning the match in the second set at 6:5 and then in the tiebreak at 5:2. But the 35-year-old Swiss was unable to take her chances and had to admit defeat to Joint (WTA 34) after 2:19 hours.

The match had started so well for Golubic, who only needed 30 minutes to win the first set. She was also on the winning track in the second set after turning a 0:2 deficit into a 4:2 lead. However, she immediately gave up the advantage again against her opponent, who was 16 years her junior. The third set was then a clear affair for Joint, who may face Belinda Bencic in a possible quarter-final.

More from the department

Tragedy after basketball game in Italy. Rioters pelt fan bus with bricks - driver dies

Tragedy after basketball game in ItalyRioters pelt fan bus with bricks - driver dies

Swiss Indoors. Three Swiss players in the main draw despite a wave of injuries

Swiss IndoorsThree Swiss players in the main draw despite a wave of injuries

Track World Championships. Rigling also wins the elimination race

Track World ChampionshipsRigling also wins the elimination race