Viktorija Golubic loses as the "lucky loser" in Rome against Naomi Osaka Keystone

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 87) experiences an exciting Thursday morning at the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome.

First Viktorija Golubic makes it into the main draw after losing in qualifying, then she loses after already having victory in sight.

Golubic slipped into the second round because the Spaniard Paula Badosa, once the world No. 2, had to withdraw due to injury. Quite unprepared, the 32-year-old from Zurich faced Naomi Osaka (WTA 48), once the world No. 1 and last week's winner of the Challenger tournament in Saint Malo (France).

Everything went smoothly for Golubic for around 70 minutes. She won the opening set 6:2 and twice led by a break in the second set (3:2 and 5:4).

With victory in sight, however, Golubic's game broke. The Swiss lost eight games in a row to go down 6:2, 5:7, 1:6.