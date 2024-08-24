Viktorija Golubic has never made it past the first round at the US Open Keystone

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 174) and Dominic Stricker (ATP 186) will play their opening matches at the US Open on Monday.

SDA

Golubic will play her first round match against former world number two Paula Badosa (WTA 26) from Spain on the Grandstand, the third-largest court in the Flushing Meadows complex with a good 8,000 seats, at around 7.30 p.m. Swiss time on the first day of the tournament.

Stricker will play Francisco Comesana (ATP 101) from Argentina on Court 4 at around 5.00 p.m. Swiss time.

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 178) will not play his opening match until Tuesday. However, the 2016 champion, who benefits from a wild card, will not make an appearance in the Arthur Ashe or Louis Armstrong Stadium against Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci (ATP 102).

SDA