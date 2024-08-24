  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

US Open Golubic on the third-biggest court on Monday

SDA

24.8.2024 - 07:50

Viktorija Golubic has never made it past the first round at the US Open
Viktorija Golubic has never made it past the first round at the US Open
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 174) and Dominic Stricker (ATP 186) will play their opening matches at the US Open on Monday.

24.08.2024, 07:50

24.08.2024, 08:58

Golubic will play her first round match against former world number two Paula Badosa (WTA 26) from Spain on the Grandstand, the third-largest court in the Flushing Meadows complex with a good 8,000 seats, at around 7.30 p.m. Swiss time on the first day of the tournament.

Stricker will play Francisco Comesana (ATP 101) from Argentina on Court 4 at around 5.00 p.m. Swiss time.

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 178) will not play his opening match until Tuesday. However, the 2016 champion, who benefits from a wild card, will not make an appearance in the Arthur Ashe or Louis Armstrong Stadium against Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci (ATP 102).

SDA

More from the department

WTA Monterrey. Lulu Sun makes her debut in the final

WTA MonterreyLulu Sun makes her debut in the final

"Didn't do anything wrong"Sinner speaks for the first time about doping turmoil and dismisses staff members

Squash. Steinmann in the European Championship final for the first time - Müller fails

SquashSteinmann in the European Championship final for the first time - Müller fails