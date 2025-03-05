  1. Residential Customers
Indian Wells Golubic qualifies and is the second Swiss woman in the main draw

5.3.2025 - 07:15

Made it: Viktorija Golubic is in the main draw in Indian Wells
Belinda Bencic (WTA 58) is not the only Swiss woman in the main draw of the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. Viktorija Golubic (WTA 101) is the second Swiss woman to qualify.

05.03.2025, 07:32

The 32-year-old from Zurich defeated the Belgian Greet Minnen (WTA 88) 6:4, 6:4 in the 2nd qualifying round on Wednesday night.

Golubic will face Australian Kimberly Birrell (WTA 76) in the 1st round on Thursday. The Swiss player has won her only match against the 26-year-old so far. She prevailed in three sets in qualifying for the 2022 US Open.

Bencic will face Germany's Tatjana Maria (WTA 87) in the starting round on Thursday.

