  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After a tough battle Golubic reaches the quarter-finals in Osaka

SDA

16.10.2025 - 11:04

Viktorija Golubic wins against Marie Bouzkova in three sets.
Viktorija Golubic wins against Marie Bouzkova in three sets.
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic beats Marie Bouzkova (WTA 41) in Osaka to reach the quarter-finals. The 32-year-old wins 1:6, 6:2 and 7:6 in Japan.

Keystone-SDA

16.10.2025, 11:04

16.10.2025, 11:08

While the 27-year-old Czech marched through the first set, winning it 6:1, Golubic was similarly commanding in the second, winning 6:2. The two then went head-to-head in the third set, each winning more breaks than games of their own. In the end, the match had to be decided in a tie-break. Golubic came out on top in this (7:3) and secured her place in the quarter-finals after 2:45 hours.

Golubic will now face Romanian Sorana Cirstea (WTA 51) on Friday. The two have only faced each other once before, in the round of 32 at the Australian Open in 2023, when Golubic lost out.

For Golubic, the points she collects in Osaka are important. As the current world number 60, her aim these weeks is to avoid falling out of the top 100 and to be able to take part in the Grand Slam tournaments next year without a qualifying round.

More from the department

ATP should protect tennis star. Kyrgios adds to the Sinner doping case:

ATP should protect tennis starKyrgios adds to the Sinner doping case: "The story stinks to high heaven"

Thanks to the Saudis. Zverev collects 1.5 million for 59-minute performance

Thanks to the SaudisZverev collects 1.5 million for 59-minute performance

WTA Ningbo. Paolini next opponent for Bencic

WTA NingboPaolini next opponent for Bencic