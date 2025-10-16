Viktorija Golubic wins against Marie Bouzkova in three sets. Keystone

Viktorija Golubic beats Marie Bouzkova (WTA 41) in Osaka to reach the quarter-finals. The 32-year-old wins 1:6, 6:2 and 7:6 in Japan.

Keystone-SDA SDA

While the 27-year-old Czech marched through the first set, winning it 6:1, Golubic was similarly commanding in the second, winning 6:2. The two then went head-to-head in the third set, each winning more breaks than games of their own. In the end, the match had to be decided in a tie-break. Golubic came out on top in this (7:3) and secured her place in the quarter-finals after 2:45 hours.

Golubic will now face Romanian Sorana Cirstea (WTA 51) on Friday. The two have only faced each other once before, in the round of 32 at the Australian Open in 2023, when Golubic lost out.

For Golubic, the points she collects in Osaka are important. As the current world number 60, her aim these weeks is to avoid falling out of the top 100 and to be able to take part in the Grand Slam tournaments next year without a qualifying round.