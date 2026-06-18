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WTA Nottingham Golubic Reaches the Quarterfinals in Nottingham

SDA

18.6.2026 - 15:06

Viktorija Golubic advances to the third round of a WTA tournament for the third time this year
Viktorija Golubic advances to the third round of a WTA tournament for the third time this year
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic has reached the quarterfinals at the WTA 250 grass-court tournament in Nottingham.

Keystone-SDA

18.06.2026, 15:06

In a clash between two qualifiers, the Zurich native defeated Turkey’s Zeynep Sönmez 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 after 2 hours and 45 minutes, coming back from a break down in the deciding set.

Thanks to this victory in her first match against Sönmez—who, as the No. 61-ranked player, is 15 spots ahead of her—Golubic has reached the third round at the WTA level for the third time this season. She had previously achieved the same feat at the 1000-level tournament in Rome and at the French Open.

Golubic’s next opponent will be either American Ann Li (WTA 29) or Australian Taylah Preston (WTA 124), who entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

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