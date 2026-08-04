Viktorija Golubic has advanced to the third round of the star-studded WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto. The Zurich native secured a prestigious victory over 31st-seeded Donna Vekic.

Viktorija Golubic (WTA No. 51) kept her composure against the Croatian Donna Vekic, who is ranked 16 places higher, even after losing the first set 5–7 in unfortunate circumstances. In the next two sets, the 33-year-old from Zurich was clearly the better player and ultimately prevailed 5–7, 6–2, 6–3 in two and a quarter hours.

Now she has reached the third round of the Canadian Masters 1000 tournament for the first time. There, the challenge will be even tougher. Her opponent is six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

Golubic had previously made it to the main draw of the Canadian Open—which alternates between Toronto and Montreal for the women’s tournament—only once, losing in the first round. Now she has truly settled into the second North American hard-court season of the year. In March and last week in Memphis, Golubic hadn’t won a single match.