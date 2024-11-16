Captain Heinz Günthardt hugs Viktorija Golubic after her victory. Keystone

The Swiss women's tennis team wins the Billie Jean King Cup play-off against Serbia in superior fashion. Viktorija Golubic won the third point in Biel in the first singles match on Saturday.

SDA

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 108) outclassed Lola Radivojevic (WTA 181) 6:0, 6:0 to secure the Swiss women's place in the World Group in the shortest possible time. Golubic and Belinda Bencic had already won the two singles matches on Friday in two sets.

In the first game, the in-form Golubic, who won her second WTA title in China two weeks ago, fell behind 0:40 on her own serve. However, it was not a harbinger of a controversial match. The 32-year-old from Zurich still managed to get through her service game and was clearly superior to the Serbian teenager in every respect thereafter.

Radivojevic, who had lost 2:6, 2:6 to Bencic the day before, was completely overwhelmed by Golubic's confident and variable tennis and resigned early on. The result was the maximum penalty after just 50 minutes.

Captain Heinz Günthardt's team world champions will therefore be able to fight for a place in the final tournament at the top level again next spring.

