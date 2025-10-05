  1. Residential Customers
Challenger Suzhou Golubic with her fifth Challenger title

SDA

5.10.2025 - 13:48

Hard-fought and all the more valuable victory: Viktorija Golubic
Hard-fought and all the more valuable victory: Viktorija Golubic
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic wins the final of the Challenger tournament in Suzhou against American Katie Volynets 4:6, 6:4, 6:4 and celebrates her fifth title at this level.

Keystone-SDA

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 70) is enjoying brilliant late-season form, as she did last year. However, she also had a bit of luck in the final in China. She was already 3:4 down in the second set against Katie Volynets, who was ranked 37 positions lower, before she managed to turn things around.

The Californian was probably also experiencing a physical problem. After a short break, Golubic won the next nine points and shortly afterwards the second set. In the third, the Swiss player quickly took a 5:1 lead, but then began to tremble. After more than three hours, the 32-year-old from Zurich then used her second match point to secure an important victory.

In addition to two WTA titles, this is Golubic's fifth on the second-highest tour. She moves up six places in the rankings. The points are particularly important because the Swiss No. 2 has a lot of points to make up from her victories at the WTA tournament in Nanchang and the Challenger in Limoges by the end of the year.

